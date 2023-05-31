Greetings folks. I hope everyone had a safe holiday. Tiffany and Tom Farr, Eden Prairie, arrived to visit us here on the holiday. They just returned from a road trip vacation through Tennessee and down to the gulf shores. We had lots of giggles listening to their fun and adventures.
Now that the Memorial Holiday is behind us, it’s time to think about other issues. I ran across something interesting on the Community Club’s Facebook page. It seems they are looking at bids to repair our old train depot in town. But, they are wondering if this is even something the community wants to support. Or, let them know if this not important to our residents and former residents. They want to hear from you, and suggestions for funding are welcomed as well. Login on their site on Facebook and enter your thoughts.
I mentioned last week Gary was having difficulty breathing, well it continued to get worse. So after notifying his doctors, I drove him to the Emergency Department where he was admitted for testing. It turned out that not only were his lungs compromised, his heart was also going through rejection at the same time. A few days stay was required to get everything turned around and back on a healthy track.
We had our daughter’s dog staying with us as they enjoyed their vacation. We all joke that Charlie is a “wannabe” farm dog. Mr. City Dog is not a puppy, but he loves getting outside and running like crazy. The first couple days I carefully coached him where his borders were. I also noted his fear of the big black and white dog that towered above the fence, King.
My day starts with taking the dogs with me to the pastures where I open gates for our horses. While out there Charlie cruises our front pasture like he’s running the Kentucky Derby in huge circles with a huge smile on his face. The other day he made a wrong turn and headed to the West. Right towards the barn, where the horses were still inside sleeping.
I watched that smiling wild dog run around the side and right into the barn. I called him, knowing how scared he was of King, but it was too late. Next I heard a loud, very deep, low guttural growl come from the barn. I recognized it was King giving a warning. That warning was not missed by Charlie because the next thing I saw was Charlie shooting right out the door and darn near breaking the sound barrier getting back to me.
On our way back to the house I got a good chuckle imagining that medium size black dog, getting cocky and running where he never was allowed before-and right into King, Charlie’s worst fear. And when King made his warning groan, Charlie’s eyes must have popped, just like a cartoon. Have a good week folks.
