Whew, I think we may have finally made it to spring, or at least I sure hope so! There will be a lot of action at East Central as the snow melts and the ground thaws. Hopefully, things will dry up a bit for our spring sports teams to be able to play some games, golf some rounds and run like the wind! If you come out to watch, you may see projects starting.
Our roof, boiler and chiller project will get underway as soon as the snow is off the roof. As of a couple weeks ago there were still some pretty deep drifts, and hopefully with the projected forecast the snow goes quickly! The hope is to get the project going by the beginning of May.
The other projects you may see will take place in the theater and on the playground. We have some ESSR funds that we will be using for these projects. The ESSR funds are one-time money that East Central was given during COVID.
The federal funds that will be used on the playground and theater are very prescriptive. It is not money that can be used for staffing, maintenance or educational supplies. Items such as curriculum, hygiene needs, cleaning supplies, consumables like paper and pencils or furniture are not eligible to be purchased with these funds.
We will be upgrading many of the house lights and the controls in the theater. Our house lights have started to fail and flicker. With this project, we will make the lights more accessible to the theater and maintenance departments by mounting them on a rack that they can raise and lower. This update will be a benefit to anyone who visits our auditorium.
Our playground has seen its better days. There are several missing components that have broken over time and were not replaced. Spots on the equipment floor and corners are losing the protective covering and you can see rust taking hold. The rubber mat floor is also in need of replacement. Our playground will be inaccessible for much of the summer, which will be a disappointment for many families, our playground always seems to have kids playing. I anticipate the wait will be worth it.
It will certainly be a busy spring and summer at the school. I am grateful for the support our community has shown to our students. We will work to continue to offer our children and community a safe and welcoming school environment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.