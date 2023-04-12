EC Sup’t Update Stefanie Youngberg

Whew, I think we may have finally made it to spring, or at least I sure hope so!  There will be a lot of action at East Central as the snow melts and the ground thaws.  Hopefully, things will dry up a bit for our spring sports teams to be able to play some games, golf some rounds and run like the wind!  If you come out to watch, you may see projects starting.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.