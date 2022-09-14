Maxine Meyer

A few months ago Gary and I ordered a new chair, our furniture is either old or the cats have used it for scratching posts, it all needs replacing. Since Covid, ordering anything, no matter furniture or dog food, the industry of delivering products has changed. Anyone remember the acronym “JIT” meaning we no longer stock items because they can be received “just in time.” That idea went out the window as fast as Covid arrived. For furniture or appliances, there is rarely “Take it Home Today.” The stores wouldn’t have anything to look at if you took the display. So, post pandemic, “you can order it today, we will let you know when it comes in.” Our furniture of choice, the manufacturer was running seven to nine months to deliver. They said they couldn’t get anyone to work in the factory. We only waited seven months. And I use the word “only” loosely.

