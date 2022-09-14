A few months ago Gary and I ordered a new chair, our furniture is either old or the cats have used it for scratching posts, it all needs replacing. Since Covid, ordering anything, no matter furniture or dog food, the industry of delivering products has changed. Anyone remember the acronym “JIT” meaning we no longer stock items because they can be received “just in time.” That idea went out the window as fast as Covid arrived. For furniture or appliances, there is rarely “Take it Home Today.” The stores wouldn’t have anything to look at if you took the display. So, post pandemic, “you can order it today, we will let you know when it comes in.” Our furniture of choice, the manufacturer was running seven to nine months to deliver. They said they couldn’t get anyone to work in the factory. We only waited seven months. And I use the word “only” loosely.
But, here it was finally delivered, we were excited even though we waited so long. Covid has taught us patience, if nothing else. The chair was a rather large addition to the living room, hiding a twin size Hide-a-Bed inside. The chair has a mattress that is an inflatable bladder inside a lot of thick padding. After we had the chair for a few days, I told Gary it’s time I try out the bed before we make a guest use it. The pump that came with it said it takes 25 seconds to inflate. It truly inflated very fast and when I thought the mattress would explode, I made him pull the plug. I slept that first night on a half inflated mattress, it wasn’t too bad. I made a mental note to not shut down Gary when following directions.
Before Gary went to bed he said, we should just pull off the mattress in the morning and store it in the master bedroom. That way when we have guests staying more than one night, the mattress is quickly ready to use. I thought that might be a good idea, so in the morning I pulled off the mattress and put the chair together. I turned on the television and jumped into the new chair to watch my morning shows, this was going to be sweet.
Well, I literally jumped into that new chair sinking in so deep my knees and chin were at the same level. It had to be a “Kodak moment” complete with facial expression of surprise, eyes popping wide and my mouth to match. And as I settled to the bottom I felt like I should do a few lines from an “Edith Ann” routine from the old “Rowan and Martin’s Laugh-In” show. And you know, it didn’t take long to realize my arm strength is not equal to lifting my body weight either. As I struggled back and forth, I wanted to blurt out to Gary, “that was not a great idea!” But, there was no Gary to say that to, he was still peacefully sleeping.
Gary did get a good laugh when he got up and I explained why removing the mattress wasn’t going to work. I’m not sure I’m quite ready for our next adventure-purchasing a refrigerator. Wish us luck, the slot in our cabinetry is pretty well defined. After we measured the width we found we had no “wiggle room.” The newer advertised refrigerators, all wider and taller since our kitchen was built.
In the past couple weeks I’ve exchanged emails back and forth with Dianne (Arazim) Noska. She kept referring to her menus when her company came. Then she said she wasn’t sure when they will arrive, and wasn’t quite sure how many beds to get ready. I began to really wonder who all was arriving, so I asked. Her excitement is over her sister, Helen (Arazim) and Gene Vik of Anchorage, Alaska, arriving along with daughters Deb and Cheryl, and Helen and Dianne’s sister, Jane, of Minneapolis.
The travelers expect to visit Wayzata, Willow River, and Lake Bronson, and various other locations in the state of Minnesota as well as staying at Dianne and Jerry’s, Browerville. Dianne is one of the best cooks and baker’s I know-she has nothing to worry about, it’s going to be a great visit. We wish them all the best.
The latest Covid vaccine was rolled out on Sept. 7. Check with your doctor if you should be getting this vaccine. This booster is a bivalent, replacing the previous “univalent” ones. So when going for either Pfizer or Moderna boosters, you want to make sure it is the bivalent one. It’s added protection covers the now circulating Omicron subvariants of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) such as the BA.5. So when asking for your next COVID-19 booster remember the prefix “bi-.”
