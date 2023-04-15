Yesterday, March 28, I heard three Sandhill Cranes calling. It was a cold gray day, and I was walking on a  road just north of Sturgeon Lake. I stopped and looked towards a distant forest, but then realized the sound was overhead. According to the Cornell Lab, their call can be heard long before they come into view - it’s loud enough to be heard from two and a half miles away. The three birds were flying north. I find this to be a mystery because there can’t possibly be any bare cornfields, nor open wetlands in that direction. These birds eat waste grain, insects, small mammals and aquatic critters found in shallow water. They seem to have a greater sense of optimism than we humans who look out at a still frozen, snow covered world.  

