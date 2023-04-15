Yesterday, March 28, I heard three Sandhill Cranes calling. It was a cold gray day, and I was walking on a road just north of Sturgeon Lake. I stopped and looked towards a distant forest, but then realized the sound was overhead. According to the Cornell Lab, their call can be heard long before they come into view - it’s loud enough to be heard from two and a half miles away. The three birds were flying north. I find this to be a mystery because there can’t possibly be any bare cornfields, nor open wetlands in that direction. These birds eat waste grain, insects, small mammals and aquatic critters found in shallow water. They seem to have a greater sense of optimism than we humans who look out at a still frozen, snow covered world.
I know that others have been seen near Hinckley in the past week. Further south in Illinois, March has seen thousands of cranes arriving from their wintering grounds in New Mexico, Texas, and northern Mexico. Most sandhill cranes utilize the Central Flyway, one of four flyways in North America, for their migration, but some traverse the Mississippi Flyway, which includes Illinois. In fact, northern Illinois is part of what is considered a key staging area for their spring journey. During their migrations, the cranes typically fly 200 miles to 300 miles each day, clocking speeds of 25 mph to 35 mph, according to the National Audubon Society. With a good tail wind, they can travel up to 500 miles in a single day.
Sandhill cranes were rare and exciting sights when Mike and I married 37 years ago. A pair graced our wedding day, April 29, flying over and circling around our front field twice. We took that as a good omen, and we took the birds as totems for our marriage, knowing they were symbols in some cultures of longevity and fidelity.
In the past 25 years, they have been seen more often in the surrounding farmland, and many people are becoming fans like us. Many travel to Nebraska in March to witness the gathering of thousands of Sandhill Cranes on the Platte River. We have been fortunate to see this amazing sight. As dusks falls thousands drop out of a darkening sky to land in the shallow water. One feels suddenly transported back through the centuries, when you hear the raucous, jubilant calls of these leggy, long necked waders. Some may describe them as gangly, but I would describe them as stately, almost regal in their bearing.
While most of the sandhill cranes we see at this time of year will continue into Canada, some will end their journey here, spending the summer breeding season in the area before returning south for the winter.
Sandhill cranes are considered one of the oldest living birds on Earth. A two and a half million-year-old fossil from a sandhill crane has been uncovered in Florida, and a fossil from a crowned crane, a close relative to the sandhill, that dates back about ten million years has been unearthed in Nebraska. Somehow, they have managed to persist and flourish through the centuries, facing all kinds of changing climates and other challenges. Which gives me confidence that they will face this unusually cold, snowy spring and flourish.
