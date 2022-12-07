Holiday greetings. Gary and I traveled with our daughter, Tiffany and her husband, Tom Farr, Eden Prairie, to Las Vegas over Thanksgiving. And that was where we celebrated my birthday.
No, our gambling in “sin city” didn’t pan out so well, but hey, it never does. We arrived at our hotel’s downtown location and the place was already rocking like a “party city.” Obviously the downtown area was ready for the masses, as each night there were bands and pop-up bars up and down Fremont Street. Gary and I don’t drink, but we enjoyed some of the music. Gary and I would steal away to go gamble a bit, and the kids got to walk the plaza and enjoy the music that appealed to them.
Eating is always enjoyed in Vegas, especially with such good chefs who have restaurants there such as, “Emeril” and “Wolfgang Puck.” A few of the old fashion buffets still exist and one night we headed to Main Street Station to enjoy their long standing buffet. If they don’t have your favorite foods or desserts-it doesn’t exist. And, I can tell you the food at Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant is something to behold. Gary, believe it or not, in spite of having just got out of the hospital days before, led the way for three and a half blocks through casinos and overpasses. There is nothing wrong with his walking or memory, the three of us could barely keep up.
At some point in my daughter’s years, she heard me say I wanted to zip line. So while there in Vegas, Tiffany made a point of giving me the experience for my birthday. It’s called, “Slotzilla zip line” and is located near the end of the Fremont Street plaza downtown. They raise you on an elevator up five stories after fitting you into a harness, a couple minutes later you push off. You drop about a story down before gliding under the canopy of Fremont Street. At the speed of 35 miles per hour, you cruise above spectators for a distance of three blocks.
The ride is awesome, the stop-well, it’s sudden. I survived, and I would do this again, but our daughter who went with me-says, “No way, three blocks was long enough.” Well, I had a great time and as they say, I can scratch that off my bucket list now.
Not long before we headed home I began to feel “off.” On day three, I was sure I had a head-cold and I began to wear a mask, little did I know, it was already too late. After returning home, on day five, Tiffany came down with a bug, and her Multiple Sclerosis made a nasty reappearance. And, that signaled a warning that she had Covid. A call to me, I tested positive. And Gary, who had no illness, tested positive as well. That’s how fast it flew from one person, to another and we were totally unaware.
On my day six, I was pretty much over my head cold, but I’m not immune suppressed. The two immune suppressed folks in my family are still struggling as I write this. The drugs that other’s can take immediately at diagnosis cannot be taken by all the immune suppressed. Gary could not take any medication to help him beat Covid, and is recovering quite well. Our daughter, Tiffany, did get a medication to help and has just got out of the fever stage. She should be pulling through soon. Thankfully they both had all the boosters. Covid is spreading like crazy and it is still killing, we are back to wearing our masks.
Well, on a brighter note, I hope you got a chance to see Santa last Saturday. I hear many folks and their young people showed up and got their lists in to the elves. I’m sure Santa’s workshop has begun work on filling all those orders. Oh, and I heard Rudolph has got most of his deer tuned up for their take off and landings, now they just need to practice with a loaded sleigh and they’ll be ready. It won’t be long now.
And one more thing about Christmas here locally. You can purchase a gift for a local family by taking a tag off the Finlayson Community Club “Christmas Tree.” Bring the wrapped gift to the Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store by Dec. 20, and be sure to use the tag you selected to identify who it is for. Have a great week folks.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
