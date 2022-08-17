Last week was quite a battery of medical visits for Gary Meyer. Monday, for six hours he marched through labs, x-ray, surgery and then he went to the University Clinic on the shuttle and met with his cardiac doctor. At several stops the nursing staff welcomed Gary when they recognized him at the different departments. As results poured in to his online chart the early reports were very positive, I posted on Facebook that the doctor said it was Gary’s best testing day. But as the next few days went by, the cardiac team at the University of Minnesota hospital began comparing the last three visit summaries and after a phone call to us, the smiles left our faces.
Final results show a “smoldering” in Gary’s body where the antibodies are once again rebuilding. Before any actions are prescribed to correct the buildup, doctors will be making calls to a California group of doctors who are studying this very problem. We will see what’s next, so more to come. Gary has had a comment or two, but the most interesting one: “I am not going to California.”
Last year we attended a family gathering at a niece’s newly purchased home in Mankato. There we reunited with several of Gary’s family relatives. It had been a really long time since we saw them. Three month’s ago Gary’s nephew had twins. Having everyone come together for a few hours seemed to be a great way for us all to meet the newest members of the Meyer clan. So Saturday we drove to Mankato, stopping to pick up our daughter and her husband, and off we all went.
I’m going to stop right here and write about Gary’s nephew who passed away a year ago at the age of 62, he had one child, a son. Our nephew raised his son by himself, and he did an admirable job. He taught his boy how to drive a semi-tractor, and set him up with his own truck at the age of 19. He taught his son about raising crops and raising hogs and not long after the boy graduated high school, the son bought his own acreage, 1,200 acres of farmland to be exact, and it’s near his father’s land. And before his passing, our nephew built a new house on his land, he unknowingly set up his son with as much knowledge, training and a new house as he possibly could. How crazy is that, it’s like the nephew had a premonition.
So now our nephew’s young son owns two tractor trailers. One he has a hired hand driving for him. A second truck, which was his dad’s, has had repairs and improvements made to the truck while the young man waits to turn 21 so he can drive interstate. As he waits, he has 3,000 acres of land planted and he is raising 4,000 head of hogs. I asked him twice, “4,000?” Yup, that was right. I tried to visualize the operation that supported 4,000 hogs. I couldn’t. All I could think was “wow.” This kid has his hands very full at such a young age. He does have two very helpful aunts and uncles living nearby, and a girlfriend who is smart and works hard-boy can life get complicated.
Saturday we reconnected with that branch of the Meyer clan in the Mankato area. It was a long drive down and back in one day, but it was so worth it to us to connect see how everyone is doing. And the icing on the cake-get a chance to hold the tiny babies, they were so sweet. And Gary got a chance to talk with his nephew’s son which gave both the opportunity to blow off steam of their current lives. It looked therapeutic as we watched the young man come right out of a walking coma. Of course the lack of sleep with two premies under eight pounds each may have had something to do with the walking coma look. I’m pretty sure I recognized that look from when our babies were in their first three months.
Back at the ranch, it was horse hoof trim week, the first time since King’s new companion arrived. The little Queen of the barn stood and allowed her petite legs to be lifted and her tiny hooves trimmed like a real lady. Not knowing how our new little horse would behave, I closed the barn door so she couldn’t bolt out as the trimmer worked on her. King happened to be quite a long way across a front pasture at the time the trim started, but both horses seemed OK to be separated. (Unlike separating the two draft-cross brother’s, separation meant a door was going to be in danger of being beat right off its tracks.)
Our little Queen was quickly finished, and her first move was to march to the door and call out with her loudest whinney. On the other side of the door a deeper voiced whinney immediately replied. King came all the way up to the barn and was standing outside, waiting for her. Once I opened the door, King was next. As the ferrier worked on King we left the barn door open, and she stepped outside of the doors and casually nibbled on grass nearby but she wasn’t leaving him. I know King really likes his job of “protector” but it appears they have quite a bond.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
