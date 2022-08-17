Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Last week was quite a battery of medical visits for Gary Meyer. Monday, for six hours he marched through labs, x-ray, surgery and then he went to the University Clinic on the shuttle and met with his cardiac doctor. At several stops the nursing staff welcomed Gary when they recognized him at the different departments. As results poured in to his online chart the early reports were very positive, I posted on Facebook that the doctor said it was Gary’s best testing day. But as the next few days went by, the cardiac team at the University of Minnesota hospital began comparing the last three visit summaries and after a phone call to us, the smiles left our faces.

