The topic of mental health is an ongoing and important conversation in our communities. I want to thank the county for allowing us to address this need for the employees of the Sheriff’s Office. Dealing with others in crisis, being in a heightened state of alertness, and cleaning up for others’ bad decisions can take a toll, helping someone through the “worst day of their life” and then doing it again on the next call could make people question their decision to stay in public safety. Corrections, dispatch and deputies alike are exposed to these stressful situations.
Being aware of the adverse effect these negative contacts can have on employees, we have built a wellness program that helps address the toll this can take on the mind and body. All employees are able to take advantage of free access to the Meshakwad community center in Hinckley to enable them to work out their stress in a positive way. We also have expanded our ability to access mental health services. We have contracted with a provider to allow for annual checkups and several other optional services. The mind and body approach has shown success in lessening the negative long-term reactions to stress.
Employees are by far the largest expense of all aspects of the Sheriff’s Office. Therefore, it makes sense to invest in the employees and build in resilience. We have seen an exodus from all areas of law enforcement with some leaving because of post traumatic stress symptoms. Our hope with the wellness program is to help address this stress in healthy ways to ensure career longevity and healthy employees. Investing in training and resources for the employees helps to prepare them for the next trauma producing call and allow them to go home at the end of their shift with less potential for lasting damage.
Over my career I have seen many changes in law enforcement and the community’s expectations. I could get into a long description on the negative changes and the horrible things I have seen people do to each other but that would take away from what I want to promote as a positive column. Yes, society is more volatile and seemingly less able to deal with each other but our communities in Pine County have always supported law enforcement and public safety. The willingness to invest in the employee’s wellness program is a great example of that support. Another, is taking the time to personally say thank you to them. One positive interaction can help turn a bad day around. I won’t bore you with the details but I have also seen this first hand. Thank you for your support.
Jeff Nelson is the Pine County Sheriff and can be reached at 320-629-8380.
