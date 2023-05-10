The good news this week is that the snow piles finally finished melting just last Saturday-with the help of an incredible downpour of rain. Our 6 foot tall piles next to the barn’s north wall took their sweet time, and the runoff went right into the barn.
Early last week, the melting snow on the north side of our home finally revealed my lost television antenna. It was pummeled and buried after getting ripped off the pole behind the house this past winter. That first storm in December really set the stage for heavy snow and ice coming off with force. That antenna pole wasn’t connected to the house but apparently too close. It bent the pole, and pulled off the antenna at the top. I can’t tell you how annoyed I was at the problems last winter, power out, furnace quit, leaking roof into the laundry because of a pipe pushed over, tree branches down everywhere-the list of problems went on and on.
On another subject-much more entertaining, King’s “Summer Yearling and Fawn Daycare” opened for the season last Friday. It was 6:30 a.m. when I went outside to walk the dog and open gates for our two horses to enjoy the front pasture. That was when I noted the eight deer grazing in the next pasture, waiting for King.
Among the eight deer, I believe were the twins that were born here a few years ago. Now the Queen has gained their trust so Friday they returned with 4 yearlings. I honestly can’t tell one doe from another until I see how they behave here. But they know King watches the woods and is proud to offer protection and watch the youngsters romp, play, eat and nap all day. And the Queen has demonstrated a special tenderness towards the small deer. So off went the mommas for the day.
This coming weekend, is Mother’s Day. If you are a mother, enjoy the day in some capacity, if you have a mother nearby, go visit and make their day; if you have a mother anywhere-call her; if you lost you mother, remember the good times. Mothers don’t last forever you know.
