Rejoice Always!
The world takes pleasure in bringing challenges, hardships, and obstacles in people’s way. Many people may feel so discouraged that they are willing to give up on this life journey. Indeed, it is a struggle. The Bible teaches that people are fighting an enemy they cannot see. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” (Ephesians 6:12). It sounds hopeless for people who do not know what to do. However, the truth is people do not need to fear anymore because Jesus guaranteed their victory at the cross on Calvary. Therefore, every individual has reason to live a joyful life in the midst of trouble.
This idea may not sound suitable to some people; however, the Bible teaches that people must always rejoice and, whatever they do, do it for the glory of God. The Apostle Paul said, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18). Indeed, people must believe that God can and will help his people. There is no task too big or small for the heavenly father. However, it is essential to have a genuine relationship with Jesus. Everyone falls short before the glory of God. Sin can’t be in the presence of the Holy God. People only find justification through Jesus, who has never sinned. Only Jesus can stand before God the father. So, he dies for you to inherit the kingdom of God. Now it is all up to you to accept such Amazing Grace. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast.” (Eph. 2:8-9 NIV). This gift allows people to claim their joy back from the devil. However, people must believe all is possible through Christ and that Jesus has already won their battle. One of the early church fathers said, “If you believe what you like in the gospel and reject what you don’t like; it is not the gospel you believe, but yourself.” (Augustine).
As the end of the year approaches, rejoice in the Lord for all his blessings. Jesus knows what is going on in everyone’s life; indeed, some things sadden his heart. However, he refuses to give up on anyone. Jesus wants to transform the lives of people willing to accept him. No matter the difficulty in life, rejoice and look to Jesus for answers. When the world wants to bring unpleasant circumstances, look to Jesus for answers because he created all things. So Rejoice in the Lord! His love endures forever.
Jude Senatus is the pastor at the Seventh-day Adventist church in Hinckley, Minn. He can be reached at jude.senatus@mnsda.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.