100 Years Ago
November 16, 1922
- Mr. and Mrs. Anton Hansen (Carlshoj) who live one mile west of Askov celebrated their silver anniversary Nov. 14 while their son William was married at Stanchfield that morning then coming with his bride to enjoy their wedding dinner here together with his folks.
- While hunting near Duxbury, Ove Krag of Askov, had the misfortune of accidentally shooting off his toe. He was taken to the Sandstone hospital.
75 Years Ago
November 20, 1947
- There will be roller skating at the Kerrick schoolhouse again this winter.
- Chester Mohelski, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Mohelski, took a trip to war torn Poland to see the destruction and then work to help out.
- Mr. and Mrs. Louis Mlaskoch of Willow River are the proud parents of an eight pound baby boy born at the Nedegaard Maternity Home in Sandstone. Mother and baby are getting along nicely.
- Two more of Askov’s young men terminated their services in the armed forces and recently returned home. They are Raymond Olesen and Bryon Petersen both served in the navy.
- One bewildered hunter looking for deer south of Askov found himself more than lost when he reached into his pocket for his reliable compass to get his bearings. Instead of the compass, he found he had taken his wife’s rouge compact off the dresser in the early morning light and did not discover it until an inopportune time. He finally made his way to the road where he was picked up by Erling Christensen of Askov and was soon on his way home.
50 Years Ago
November 16, 1972
- Mrs. Marie Wiggins, age 82, passed away on Nov. 12. Her service was held from the Nickerson Presbyterian Church on Nov. 15. Rev Richard Deursen officiated.
- Village of Sandstone has received a grant of $20,000 to make improvements at Robinson Park.
- Less deer were taken on the second week of the 1972 Minnesota deer season.
- Carl A Chaffee, age 73, of Hinckley passed away on Nov. 5. Funeral service were Nov. 8 at the Tatting Funeral Chapel in Hinckley with Rev Marion Mohr officiating.
25 Years Ago
November 20, 1997
- Dan Battaglia from East Central School was selected for the 1997 All State Academic Football team. Other students in the running from East Central but not selected were Brandon Beise and Tyler Harris.
- Leah Tvedt, daughter of Dan and Kathy Tvedt, was the winner of the Pine County Ambulance Services EMS week poster drawing contest. Her prize was a basketball, $50.00 savings bond and a certificate.
- Tim Johnsen of Rutledge got his deer on the first Monday of the deer season, which was his excuse for depriving us of his weekly news article.
- Bill and Carolyn Steele, formerly of Cedar, have officially moved into their new home in the south part of Askov.
-Thirty three relatives met at Banning Junction Sunday afternoon to celebrate an 85th birthday for Albina Sostak.
10 Years Ago
November 15, 2012
- The Hinckley Lions extend their gratitude to Hinckley Elementary Principal Jeff Wilson, Hinckley High School Principal Brian Masterson and Hinckley Finlayson Superintendent Rob Prater for their heroic efforts on Halloween evening. Every Halloween the Lions hold a party at the elementary school, this time Lion Mark Altoff was manning the donation table when a teen grabbed the donation jar and fled. A 911 call was made and the three men pursued him on foot, chasing him thru pitch black yards. Prater was nearing the suspect when the teen ran into a tree. The deputies arrived and followed up with the incident. Other than pulled hamstrings and being out of breath the principals and superintendent were okay.
- Marion Furey will celebrate her 80th birthday with a dinner with family and friends on Saturday, Nov. 17 at the Moose Lake Evangelical Church in Moose Lake.
