Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

This week was Gary Meyer’s yearly visit to the Veteran’s Administration Clinic. Like so many veterans, Gary fought in the Vietnam war. Gary rarely discusses any part of his time there. That is how he copes with what he saw and had to do. Add to that experience, he was behind enemy lines and was absolutely in the area where “Agent Orange” was sprayed. Years ago, we requested the VA’s help with some of the medications Gary requires to support his heart. They have been tricky to deal with because Gary is a “co-managed” patient, but we appreciate these yearly visits to go over problem areas, and discuss current needs.   

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.