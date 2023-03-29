This week was Gary Meyer’s yearly visit to the Veteran’s Administration Clinic. Like so many veterans, Gary fought in the Vietnam war. Gary rarely discusses any part of his time there. That is how he copes with what he saw and had to do. Add to that experience, he was behind enemy lines and was absolutely in the area where “Agent Orange” was sprayed. Years ago, we requested the VA’s help with some of the medications Gary requires to support his heart. They have been tricky to deal with because Gary is a “co-managed” patient, but we appreciate these yearly visits to go over problem areas, and discuss current needs.
The next day was the horse’s veterinarian visit. That typically is a short visit, where the horses only get annual vaccination shots. But life here seems to rarely go as planned. I spoke with the vet and asked that our mini-Queen get her injections first and I had no idea how she would behave. It turned out my warnings weren’t necessary as she was a real champ. She was sweet to the two vets and hardly flinched from the shots. I was so proud of her.
Next was King, but when he took a couple steps I noticed something was really wrong with his back hoof. They began looking and found a bad abscess on the underside of his hoof. The vets took turns preparing a poultice and securely wrapping his hoof. He still limped a bit, but at least we knew he would get better. He always does well with the vaccinations so we were finally done.
On day three, I tried to take the wrapping off. My cutting scissors were so dull, I struggled and I barely managed one slit cut down a side. The next day I prepared to work another 20-30 minutes to finish getting it off, but when I walked in the barn the bandaging was laying in the corner. Good ole King finished taking it off himself. And, he is walking just fine now.
Did you get a chance to take a walk outside this week and feel the warmth of our sunshine for a change. (Rather than shoveling in the cold)? Here at our place, it appears the eight foot walls at the end of the driveway went down a full foot. We had plans to stay in Eden Prairie over the weekend and as we drove out on Friday, I wondered if the driveway mud would swallow our vehicle when we returned Sunday. Fortunately on Sunday, when I turned the vehicle up our driveway, we immediately noticed the ice base was finally gone, and the mud wasn’t too bad.
Saturday evening, our daughter and her husband took us out for dinner and next to Mystic Lake Casino’s auditorium. They treated us to the Price is Right Live show. We were not called up to bid, but we enjoyed the lively nutty audience, and the funny host. We had a great time.
Easter is coming up fast: An Easter egg hunt, games and more will be held at Finlayson’s Community Center in town for ages up to 10 on April 8 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hosted by the Finlayson-Giese Sportsman Club and the Finlayson Lions.
In Willow River, their Community Club and the Willow River Fire Department/EMS host an Easter event at the Fire Hall on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Easter Bunny will be there and there will be games and prizes, and even free popcorn.
Askov’s Community Center kicks off Easter on April 8 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a free-will breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage and beverage. An Easter egg hunt happens at 10 a.m. and there will be an Easter bunny making an appearance as well. Sponsored by Askov’s Fire and Rescue.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.