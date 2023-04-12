Greetings folks. I sure hope you had a great Easter holiday and especially got a chance to enjoy the warm temperatures of the day. Gary and myself didn’t quite believe we were going to see 50s, and yet there it was on Sunday afternoon. I wonder how long this warm weather will last, I’m hoping through October.
Our 53rd anniversary was shortly before Easter, so our daughter, Tiffany, and her husband, Tom, came up last weekend from Eden Prairie. It worked out nice that we could celebrate both events this past weekend. Ham for dinner is like the forbidden fruit here at our house, so for Easter-what else would we bake but a ham, and a few other fixings that we can’t normally be eating. We kept it to nibbling small pieces. It was oh so good.
Gary and I enjoy our summer-time sitting and rocking as we watch our horses and the occasional deer. I hope those days are going to be here soon. We have a nice awning we use if the sun gets too hot, but right now that is hard to imagine. Anyway, Tiffany and Tom brought us new outdoor rockers as an anniversary gift. We will be enjoying the outdoors in fine style this summer. Our many thanks for the thoughtful gifts. Our old rockers were getting pretty shaky last year.
Speaking of deer, for several days King has been standing in his spot facing west, a spot he uses when watching over fawns. And after Prince passed away, he would watch to the west for the two sets of fawns. Those youngsters would come bouncing up the ravine from the west and King would be waiting for them. The snow is so deep this year that deer haven’t been here in months, yet, there he stood.
Easter morning, I noticed King back at his post again. Around 10 a.m., Gary noticed the cats were watching out the west windows, we went to look and there she was, one lone doe, nibbling at a very small patch of exposed yard. She spent hours and hours here by the house eating and napping. She was totally comfortable spending the day here, and King seemed satisfied that she arrived. He went into the barn and joined his small companion at the hay. I wonder how he knew.
For a couple months we had plans to meet the David Christensen’s, Rapid City, S.D. to celebrate our anniversary (April 4) and Carol’s birthday, on the 5th at a half way point. It was to be a two day visit but the Saturday before departure, Christensen’s realized the weather was going to get really bad. They called famly, and left a day early to stay with their daughter in Sioux Falls. Then we heard our weather was sounding pretty “iffy”, too. We decided to leave a day early for Flandreau, South Dakota also.
Well it turned out to be a really fun 4 day visit with friends. And when we watched weather on television we saw I90 interstate highway closed from the Wyoming border to the town of Mitchell, SD not long after Christensen’s drove through there. And later in the day, we watched on the news that I29 closed just north from our hotel’s location. And the storm kept going for what seemed like days. It was surreal to hear that trucks and cars were stranded on roads just to the west of us and then it twisted up into the northeast corner of the state and into North Dakota less than 10 miles from the hotel where we were staying. We lucked out on our chosen spott to meet.
When Carol and Dave’s son-in-law cleared their driveway, he called to say there was 14 inches of fresh snow, and it was heavy. When we heard from home we heard the power was out and ice covered everything. Sometimes it’s nice to just have fun and not shovel or slide around on ice. It’s even better if it’s the last storm.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
