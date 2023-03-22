Billy Graham: John the Baptist lost his head when he stood up for what was morally right. Joseph went to prison when he refused to yield to temptation. Expect to have some difficulties. It is a part of our cross-bearing. Jesus said unless you are willing to deny yourself, your own selfish desires that are wrong, and are willing to take up your cross and follow me, you cannot be my follower and my disciple.
If you are going to take your stand for Jesus Christ and you are going to follow Him, it’s going to cost you. I am not asking you to follow Christ because it is easy. I tell you it is not easy to be a Christian. It is hard in this materialistic, secularistic, immoral generation. But the scriptures says: “Let your light shine in this crooked and perverse generation.” (Words spoken by Billy Graham in a message shown on Facebook.)
I thought my walk was good, but God helped me see it wasn’t. I now see I had become duped into living a faith that sought more of glory and with no suffering. It bothered me to realize I had decided to no longer do battle. I now see and confess my sin to flee and avoid conflict. I now see my behavior was weak, immature, and self-sustaining. However, God has been patient and gentle and has shown me once again that I will need to face and deal with different types of battles in my life.
In the parable of sowing seed, Jesus talks about seed being cast upon different types of ground. One type is rocky ground. Jesus told his disciples the seed that falls on rocky ground is the person who hears God’s Word and at once receives it with joy. But since he has no roots, he lasts only a short time. “When trouble or persecution comes because of the Word, he quickly falls away.” (Matt. 13:20-21) Is this the Church today? Have we fallen away?
Jesus says troubles and suffering will come. I agree with Billy Graham, it’s not easy being a Christian.
Jesus says, “I am the Way, the Truth, and the Life. No one comes to Father, except through me.” Jesus is the Way – today – tomorrow - always.
