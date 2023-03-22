Billy Graham: John the Baptist lost his head when he stood up for what was morally right. Joseph went to prison when he refused to yield to temptation. Expect to have some difficulties. It is a part of our cross-bearing. Jesus said unless you are willing to deny yourself, your own selfish desires that are wrong, and are willing to take up your cross and follow me, you cannot be my follower and my disciple. 

