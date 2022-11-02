Elections are looming on the horizon. My mail box is loaded with big glossy pictures of candidates and they’re all starting to look alike. For sure they all say the same thing. If one of those big logging trucks nailed all the mail boxes on my road, there would be more flying fliers of big egos in the air than there are Covid germs.
They all promise to fix things. How can they fix anything when they can’t even fix their lips when they trip over them!
If you listen to what candidates are saying you realize they were all born from frozen embryos.
If I stay home I can blame everyone else for the condition the country is in.
We could save a lot of gas money if we ignored the polls, stayed home and cleaned out the closets.
Am I too hopeless about politics?
Signed, Despairing on Deggerstrom
Dear Despairing,
It’s been my experience to find that most people don’t vote for someone as much as they vote against someone else. I voted in the last election against a bully with a side order of irrationality. I have fantasies about arming the current candidates with wooden spoons and sending them all off to war on separate continents.
No intelligent people want to get involved in politics. So we’re stuck with folks who scratch the back of their heads by sticking a finger up their nostrils.
You should probably do your civic duty and vote. Rest assured, not much will change, which is both the good news and bad news. But I’m predicting a low voter turnout. Keep a stiff upper lip, and remember Tante Ingeborg cares, but not so much.
