Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Greetings. Tiffany and Tom Farr of Eden Prairie, picked up Gary and myself on Sunday for a trip to Duluth’s Fitger’s Mall. Reservations for a Mother’s Day brunch were made at the Boat Club Restaurant and it was great. My thanks for the gifts of flowers, a tote bag and the wonderful brunch. 

