Greetings. Tiffany and Tom Farr of Eden Prairie, picked up Gary and myself on Sunday for a trip to Duluth’s Fitger’s Mall. Reservations for a Mother’s Day brunch were made at the Boat Club Restaurant and it was great. My thanks for the gifts of flowers, a tote bag and the wonderful brunch.
Gary and I keep a list of special projects that need attention when we can snare help. At the top of our list for a couple weeks has been: “remove the couch.” This couch was like a boat anchor, we couldn’t even slide it across the room, let alone remove. So when our family was here on Sunday, they rolled up their sleeves, took it apart and pushed it out the door. So nice to have them here to help. When Memorial Day comes, I have a few more items on the list to do. I didn’t mention the list yet, didn’t want to ruin the moment when the couch left.
Last Wednesday was hoof trimmer day. King is getting up there in age, and lifting his hooves seems to be a little harder each year. We are all getting older so I hate seeing that. But, our trimmer is great and gives King the time he needs as she works with him. Our Queen seemed more prepared for her hoof trimming and was done in no time at all.
It was just the other day when it hit me that the Queen’s mode of conversation would have made Arnold the Pig proud (see Green Acres on YouTube.) She has perfected Arnold’s grunts to effectively insist she get a treat. When I ask if that is what she wants, she often tries to shake her head in an awkward yes. That’s when King jumps in and answers with an enthusiastic head shake, “Yes.”
Lots of times, I just let King’s answer work for her, but if I push further, that is when the little Queen gets annoyed. At that point she begins crazy pawing of her front hooves in the dirt. Yup, she is somewhat bossy, impatient and definitely spoiled-and we love her.
Well this past weekend was also fishing opener here in Minnesota. Saturday’s rain may not have helped for the fishing, but Sunday sure was a good weather day to be on a lake. I hope fishing was a success for everyone.
We hope you have the Finlayson Fourth of July on your calendar. I’m not listing all the events here, but you can look forward to Ethan’s smoked chicken and ribs, Shell’s Eats and Treats Bakery, and the pancake breakfast. Little Miss Finlayson event will be held for 1st through 3rd grade, Miss Finlayson will be held again this year, and that is for 10th through 12th grade. (Call (218) 380-3321 for details.) New this year is the “Float Competition.” To enter the parade, be at the float lineup on the July 4 at 10 a.m. And, there is still room for merchandise vendors.
