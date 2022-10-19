Last week, Gary and Maxine Meyer met Brian Makie, Columbus, for lunch at Crazy Mary’s. We always enjoy our visits with Brian, but this time he brought along Annette, a cousin from his dad’s side. Brian was sure we would “hit it off” since she is as nuts for horses as I am-good assumption. Later we headed to Maple Run for fresh apples, syrup and maple cream.
We had our first snow of this coming winter season and I think we can safely say, all of Minnesota got a taste of winter when they woke on Friday. A friend of mine was taking care of an elder family member who lives north of Grand Rapids, she swears their snow measured seven inches. I’d be swearing too, my personal thought is that’s way too much snow for October.
Mid-week Gary seemed to be getting more than a casual cough, a COVID test proved he was negative and I began reaching out to a pulmonary specialist who has seen Gary in the past. I learned from their office it would be three months before they could see him. They recommended we call his “primary care physician.”
The primary care physician phone call produced the recommendation that we “go to your Emergency Room.” We don’t personally have an Emergency Room, even though Gary has been in hospitals often, but we did start packing his bag and made plans for a trip to the hospital he lands up at most often. Before we hit the road, the first doctor’s office called back again for an oxygen reading. After giving them Gary’s numbers, they next recommended a trip to the Emergency Room (ER).
Here’s my confusion and disappointment with going to an Emergency Room. Previous to the COVID-19 arrival, there would be physician(s) in a doctor’s office that would see a patient who may need prompt attention. Any questions on the patient’s history or to their regular doctor could be handled easily. Now that we are post COVID’s arrival, it seems Doctor offices are booked solid and patients are now referred to an Emergency Room. The ER doctors are unfamiliar with your history and by simply sitting in the group of unfamiliar/undiagnosed patients exposes each person in the waiting room to cross-contamination. Just touching the chairs, door handles, or even using the same toilets made us uneasy.
Gary and I have tried to be careful over the past couple years and Wednesday we were sitting in the middle of the current day’s sickest population. Needless to say, we sanitized our hands several times, and continued to wear masks throughout the ordeal. We sat in the waiting room from 1:29 p.m. to 10:58 p.m. before we were shown to a triage room, 9.5 hours. It was frustrating, and I have no answers on how to fix this. I do have one recommendation however, pack a lunch before going to an ER.
Meanwhile, back at home at the barn, King’s little companion horse found herself outside of the pasture fencing a few days ago. The funny part about her is that I think she doesn’t know how it happens. She loves eating grass on the other side of a fence-line. I’m thinking she must step over that line without thinking and suddenly she isn’t in the right place. So Thursday our UPS driver spotted her out on the highway. After he discovered no one was home, he got her back where she belonged with King, and left us a note. Many thanks to that UPS driver who really saved the day for us. To keep her safe we have confined the Queen and King in their winter pasture. It’s not as lush as the front pastures, but now she is safe with her best friend in an area with better fencing.
