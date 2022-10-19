Maxine Meyer

Last week, Gary and Maxine Meyer met Brian Makie, Columbus, for lunch at Crazy Mary’s.  We always enjoy our visits with Brian, but this time he brought along Annette, a cousin from his dad’s side. Brian was sure we would “hit it off” since she is as nuts for horses as I am-good assumption. Later we headed to Maple Run for fresh apples, syrup and maple cream. 

