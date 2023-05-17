When I was about ten years old, I fell on a handsaw that I was carrying, split my hand open to the point that my mother wanted to take me to the doctor to get stitches. I was not keen on that idea, so we went to my grandfather for “expert advice!”He asked me if I wanted to go get stitches and I said no, he told my mom to bandage it up and I would be fine. Fast forward a couple of weeks the bandage is off, and I hear my mother saying, “stop picking that scab, you are going to make a scar.”
Wounds, scabs and scars… that is what I want to address today! Hurts from the past can stay in our minds forever. Instead of letting those wounds gradually heal, leaving a slight scar, resentment keeps picking the scab and putting the video tape back in to watch it again. We keep a record of the wrong, and we keep underscoring it in the ledger.
Holding onto anger is like grasping a hot coal in our hands with the intention of throwing it at someone… we’re the ones who get burned!
It can become a kind of spiritual infection, a kind of emotional suicide. Maybe you withdraw into a shell and become very protective, planning never to allow yourself to get close to somebody again because it hurts. You’re the loser. You become vengeful, joyless, negative, and bitter.
The answer is Forgiveness, the translation of the Greek word for forgiveness is “to let go!” Forgiveness is the willingness to take all the hurt and the pain that someone has inflicted upon you, and, by an act of the will, give that all over to God, and to leave it with Him. Over in the book of Ephesians chapter four in verses 31 and 32 we read, “Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you!”
We are to make a mental disconnect with our hurt because we have been bought with a price, and therefore even our pain and suffering has been bought by the blood of the Lord Jesus. But it does not end there...when we forgive, when we leave it with the Lord, we need to allow Him the right to deal with it as He sees fit. And that may mean that He will do nothing at all. It may even be that He is seeking to reach the heart of the offender through the avenue of mercy and blessing... and true forgiveness allows the Lord to do anything that He sees fit, or to do nothing at all!
Forgiveness is costly. We must always keep in mind the fact that our forgiveness was made possible by Christ’s cross. We would have no forgiveness without his pain and suffering. In the same way, forgiveness of others isn’t always easy. It may be very costly indeed!
Vic Elfstrum is the pastor at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church. He can be reached at 320-384-6387.
