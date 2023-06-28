Greetings folks. The Finlayson Fourth of July event is upon us already. The schedule of events should be posted in our paper. But here are a couple of my personal notes. It’s worth getting up early-first off, pancakes are a free-will offering and are always good. Those fire department folks know just how to make them. The breakfast runs 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Also at 7 a.m., registration starts for the 5K, the race which starts at 8 a.m.
If you have your Fourth of July Buttons, pay attention beginning at 10 a.m. for your numbers to be drawn and announced. The prizes are always awesome and you must be present to win. Cribbage and bingo will begin at 10 a.m. in the Community Center and the vendors and food stands will be open as of 10 a.m., too. These are open to anyone who wants to play.
The parade is at 1 p.m. so come early and park your folding chairs right where you want to watch the parade. Then next, shop the vendors and food stands for your goodies. And don’t leave town too early, there’s a kiddie parade at 4 p.m.
This past week Gary and Maxine Meyer attended a luncheon with the Genealogy group at the American Legion in Pine City. After lunch the group car pooled to Beroun where Peg Skalicky, a talented artist and author, shared the local history. Gary’s walking skills are not so great yet, so we had to pass on the second part, but we can’t wait to hear all about it when we next get together.
Before I sign off I want to remind everyone to have a safe Fourth of July. Remember to take precautions if you are doing fireworks, but better yet-leave it to the professionals. Finlayson will host fireworks at dusk, in the field west of town. They are sponsored by the Finlayson Community Club and Finlayson Giese Lions and the City of Finlayson. Enjoy your holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.