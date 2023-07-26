Hope you aren’t melting in the heat wave that made it’s way north. Gary and I missed the rain storm last Saturday. I heard it was another one of those sporatic, intense rain storms-I like to call them “Maverick” storms. I appreciate any rain, but lately these result in minimal measurements. And, the intensity is brutal, in some cases it beats my petunia’s almost flat.
I’m always happy to attend the Pine County Genealogical Society meetings. Everyone is welcome, we meet the third Wednesday of each month, (except the cold months of December, January and February.) Many of us arrive early and buy a lunch and enjoy conversations over anything. So last Wednesday, Gary and I arrived to the Mermaid Cafe early. And as folks arrived, we caught up on our past weeks. For instance, I happened to want to know how others here in Pine County felt about the latest notice on our property taxes. That was a pretty exciting conversation.
Well, that wasn’t even the best part of our meeting last Wednesday. After a brief meeting we toured the Pine County Museum there in Askov. JoAnn Bernard introduced us to the Library where we saw items anyone can use for research. At the end of our tour, I almost fell over when I spotted a binder labeled “Ellson.”
Ellson was the town where my ancestors lived, it was totally destroyed in the 1918 fire. I can’t wait to sit down and look over that book, plat books, yearbooks, and the many other collections in that museum’s library. My thanks for the great tour and the gifts of the hard work that JoAnn Bernard, Arla Budd and probably many more have given us all.
Our Finlayson Community Club is putting on another great National Night Out for us on Aug. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come enjoy free brats, hot dogs and fixings and enjoy visiting with your neighbors. There’s a kids bike giveaway and other great prizes. Meet the canine cop and our brave firefighters. Its all here at our Community Center on Aug. 1. Don’t miss out.
