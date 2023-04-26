Greetings folks. We went from summer, right back to a week of fall/winter weather last week. Someone on television said we “should be” taking care of the dandelion weeds this week. Well, that’s not happening here. Instead, I have been glad I didn’t pack up my winter coats. No bermuda shorts were worn at all this past week, but I look forward to the warmer days ahead.
Wednesday was the highlight for us last week. Lunch at Tobies with the Pine County Geneaology group is always a fun day. This meeting was dedicated to Julie Bergland’s trip to Sweden. We got to hear, and see pictures of her three week visit last fall and she did a great job of narrating.
In our meeting we learned about their close knit people and their universal caring for their country of Sweden. The old houses, many with the barns built in below for livestock. If this is new to you, they were built like that years ago because the heat from the livestock helped heat their homes during the cold winters. Now days, many homes are preserved with people occupying them. And no, the barn sections below don’t look like they are occupied with livestock, but I bet that was a win-win years ago. And we learned about the many kind and helpful people that Julie met along the way who jumped in and volunteered in her search for ancestors and cemeteries.
Thanks to Julie, she did a fine job of showing us her dream trip to visit her ancestor’s home country. If this interests you. We meet once a month at restaurants around Pine County on the third Wednesday of every month, March through November. Watch for our next meeting posted in our newspaper.
After the meeting, Gary and I dashed over to the bakery there at Tobies. We both love their Granny Smith Apple Pie’s there. I’m no pie baker, I honestly can say I never had an interest in pie crust making and fortunately you can buy those. But, since that was where my training stopped, I specialized in the eating of pies.
I realized something about my big mouth last week. It was when we received a phone call from an Arizona acquaintance the other day. To my surprise after he asked how we were, he asked, “How are the horses?” I must spew stories of my crazy horses to everyone without realizing. Our caller did have another agenda however, he called to share that he had a third stint put in his heart last week, and is doing well. He has found some really good doctors there and will be allowed to return home to Iowa next week.
Our Arizona friend also shared that the park where we like to stay is having a huge controversy between tennis players and pickle ball players. He said he was just glad his place is no where near those courts because they proposed eliminating the tennis courts and re-purposing them for pickle ball. While we were there I heard pickle ball beginner classes were so overwhelmed with people that they had to split the numbers into three classes. I think I’ll just stick to walking and spreading my horse stories.
Over the past week King has been standing in the doorway of the barn-half inside, half outside-in the rain. It’s no secret our Queen wants nothing to do with rain. It seems that standing there gives King the satisfaction of being outside, and keeps his Queen happy. I may have said this before, but there are times he has his fill of the little missy’s bossy attitude. You can tell because he will “fake” chase her in a little circle. Then he goes back into the barn, right where she wants them both to be. She doesn’t look like she won anything as she follows him inside-but I’m pretty sure she wins most rounds.
Gosh, I can’t wait for a dry week again, maybe as you read this it will be dry. I have a lot of mess from winter on the barn floor so I’m hoping the skid loader will help with the heavy lifting and cleaning. And then I’ll think about tackling spring cleaning in the house. Wait a minute, who am I kidding-I’ll get the barn done first. Then I’ll see how the house looks. I bet it’s going to look great.
Remember folks, our Finlayson Community Club is run entirely by volunteers with the support of people in the community. If you would like to join, or if you can volunteer for the Fourth of July celebration, please go to Facebook, search for the “Finlayson Community Club” and look over all the tabs that still need volunteers for our Fourth of July event.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
