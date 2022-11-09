Getting strange looks from King

On one of our recent cold, freezing mornings I threw on my fall coat, and grabbed my two inch wide warmly knit headband. I like that headband as it keeps my ears warm and toasty even inside a hood. I’m not typically seeing anyone on my walks so I don’t bother with “how I look.” We quickly headed down the driveway and then darted into the horses pasture. As I opened a gate King came out of the barn and straight for me but slowed as he reached me. He looked so oddly at me and then kind of sideways. Something was wrong, but I had no idea what. As I talked to him he seemed to warm up but seeing a grassy pasture definitely made him much happier and off he went.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.