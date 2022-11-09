Getting strange looks from King

On one of our recent cold, freezing mornings I threw on my fall coat, and grabbed my two inch wide warmly knit headband. I like that headband as it keeps my ears warm and toasty even inside a hood. I’m not typically seeing anyone on my walks so I don’t bother with “how I look.” We quickly headed down the driveway and then darted into the horses pasture. As I opened a gate King came out of the barn and straight for me but slowed as he reached me. He looked so oddly at me and then kind of sideways. Something was wrong, but I had no idea what. As I talked to him he seemed to warm up but seeing a grassy pasture definitely made him much happier and off he went.
Returning to the house I was hopping up the deck steps when I caught site of my reflection. My hair was pushed up in a way that my head looked about a foot long and narrow. Poor King must have thought my head got stuck in a door. I sure looked like a real “cone head.”
Last Sunday Gary and I attended an event for the active and retiree firefighters for the city of Eden Prairie. We have reached the point where several retiree’s have passed away, several have moved out of state, and for many elders-getting out late in the day is almost impossible. But firefighter families are brothers and sisters who have had differences but came together always watching each other’s back. The life and death experiences that are witnessed, experienced and shared, bind us together. I have a hunch this is exactly how all departments feel about their fellow firefighters.
The current chief asked the full room that all firefighters stand. Then he asked the group with five years or less to sit down. Next, the ten years or less group was asked to sit down. Gary was active on the department for 20 years, counting him-there were now only five standing, one had 41 years. At our table was the wife of the founding father of the EPFD department, Marilyn Mitchell, 86. She and Raymond, her husband, were both involved in starting the department and making it such a success. They asked Marilyn to stand as they paid tribute to her contributions as well as Raymond’s. In case those names look familiar to you Finlayson readers, yes-they retired on Pine Lake and continued serving their community by joining the Finlayson-Giese Lions Club.
Gary and I enjoyed seeing our friends and the newbies at the EPFD event. Such a nice finish to the Fire Prevention Month. October is considered the fire prevention month as a way to help ensure folks at home make sure their family is protected. Do yourself a favor and take a moment to look around with that in mind. Then, let’s look forward to the holiday season coming up. My Thanksgiving cactus is getting ready to bloom already.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
