The world is moving faster than we think. It seems like we can never get a break in this life journey. There is always something happening that makes people question the existence of God.
One of the most asked questions is, did God create evil? God didn’t create evil; instead, according to the Bible, He made a perfect angel. “Son of man, take up a lament concerning the king of Tyre and say to him: ‘This is what the Sovereign Lord says: “You were the seal of perfection, full of wisdom and perfect in beauty.
13 You were in Eden, the garden of God; every precious stone adorned you: carnelian, chrysolite and emerald, topaz, onyx and jasper, lapis lazuli, turquoise and beryl.
Your settings and mountings were made of gold; on the day you were created they were prepared.” Ezekiel 28:12-13.
God loves us so much that He refused to determine our will like robots. His love for humanity would not allow him to program people to do His will.
So, God created humans with free will to make their own choice. Indeed, one angel decided to use his free will to do evil instead of good. “Then war broke out in heaven. Michael and his angels fought against the dragon, and the dragon and his angels fought back.
But he was not strong enough, and they lost their place in heaven. The great dragon was hurled down—that ancient serpent called the devil, or Satan, who leads the whole world astray. He was hurled to the earth, and his angels with him.” Revelation 12:7-9.
Everyone receives free will to make their choice. However, the choice we make may affect our lives and the life of people around us. So, God didn’t create evil; instead, the desire of a perfectly created angel caused evil to exist. We must be careful about the things we desire in life, “All things are permitted, but not all things are of benefit. All things are permitted, but not all thingsbuild people up.” 1 Corinthians 10:23. Indeed, people make mistakes, that’s ok, but what we do after will determine our life choices. God doesn’t always get what He wants. There are several scriptures in the bible that indicate such a claim. Still, God longs to be gracious to us.
He is always willing to forgive those who have moved away from His Lordship. “Or do you show contempt for the riches of his kindness, forbearance and patience, not realizing that God’s kindness is intended to lead you to repentance?”
Romans 2:4. Certainly, God didn’t create evil; instead, He gives us free will to do what we desire because love requires sacrifices. So is God the one to blame for evil? No, but who is to blame? The bible depicts who and it is the work of an enemy of God. In Matthew 13:28, Jesus said, “An enemy did this,’ he replied.” Satan is the real enemy here, and he corrupted a perfect world because of his selfish desire to be like God. Yes, God could have stopped evil, He has the power to do that, but He respects the free will he granted us.
Indeed, it hurts God to see us suffering.
For that reason, He put together the plan of redemption to save all who are willing to repent and accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. It’s a gratuitous gift to all.
