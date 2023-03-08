Spotlight on Faith Pastor Jude Sentaus

It is sometimes hard to understand how a Holy and loving God can love us so much that he was willing to give His only son for us? As much we want to do good, it’s terrible that we produce in life most of the time. The flesh seems to overpower our spirit “For I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.