Helmsley Charitable Trust to help Welia Health purchase state-of-the-art ultrasound equipment

Welia Health benefits from a $191,358 grant by the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust. The grant is part of a larger $26.4 million ultrasound initiative in Minnesota, aiming to enhance ultrasound imaging and boost sonography and point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) training opportunities in Minnesota. In addition to nearly $18.3 million allocated to assist hospitals and health centers in purchasing ultrasound equipment, the remaining $8.1 million will go towards training opportunities. The grant to Welia Health will facilitate the acquisition of new ultrasound equipment for Dr. Mullin’s Sports Medicine clinic and the OB and emergency departments.

