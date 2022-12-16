The holidays are just around the corner, and with it comes holiday party planning. Holiday parties can be exciting, fun, and a perfect way to spread holiday cheer; however, it can also be a cause for stress and worry for those who have to host or prepare the party.
Making a list and checking it twice is a perfect way to begin preparations for a party. It gets things more organized and puts your mind at ease about where to begin first. Having multiple lists can help, depending on the party. Lists, according to tasteofhome.com, can consist of where you want the party to be held, who to invite, what should the overall theme be, and what foods should be made or purchased. Having those lists can help you focus on one aspect of the planning at a time, and soon, it will be all thought out.
Cooking ahead of time is always a foolproof way to relieve stress. Even purchasing foods to feed a group can be beneficial. Dagget’s Fresh Foods in Hinckley is a perfect place to purchase deli meat, sides, and even charcuterie boards. Rachel Schlomka, owner of Daggets, gave insight into how these boards are the perfect addition to any holiday party.
“The best part about a board is you can make it whatever you want. Use your creativity, family recipes or traditions, or all things you can find at your local store. Most boards would include some type of meat, could be herring, venison sausage, deli meat, or salami.” Schlmoka suggested.
Schlomka added that olives, dried fruits, fresh fruits, pickled vegetables and nuts are great additions to the board, “Of course you need cheese! I like to include a couple basic cheeses
that most people are familiar and comfortable with along with a couple cheeses that will challenge our palettes.”
Adding warm or cold dips, jams or spreads can spice up the board as well.
“Don’t forget an assortment of crackers, crisps, and breads.” Schlomka added.
Besides charcuterie boards, preparing larger dishes ahead of time can ease the way towards the party and can make room for more important aspects–the guests.
According to marthastewart.com, sending early invites is the number one thing that should be done. It allows you to see who is all coming and can gauge just how many people you need to plan for. This can make shopping and cooking a much easier task once you know who all you’re buying for.
Utilizing what you have in the house already (Could even be from parties past) and recycling those items can cut costs and spice up the house. This can include items that you received as a gift from some of the party goers, or items you bought because you thought it was cute but weren’t sure what to do with it. These items can take decoration off your plate, or at least give you a great head start.
Don’t forget the music! Just like any party, having it silent in the background of your get together isn’t always ideal. Finding some holiday music to play quietly can add to the ambiance and make for great conversations. Finding instrumental music or classics that everyone loves on sites like Youtube, Spotify, or Amazon Music can keep the party going for hours.
Alongside music, having activities is another WOW factor for the party. This tip comes to us from honeyandlime.co, a website that evaluates the wow factors for any holiday party idea. Having present games, or simple (but fun) games of Spoons is bound to get the energy ringing in the air and laughter uproaring. Finding games or activities that everyone enjoys can be a question that is added to invite when they RSVP to your party.
These tips and tricks are just the tip of the iceberg for many ways to help set your holiday party in motion. The most important trick is to ask for help. Reach out to friends or family and ask if they would like to be part of the planning. Don’t stretch yourself too thin. Holiday cheer can only be spread if everyone is having a good time.
