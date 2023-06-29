1. Prepare to worship before you arrive by praying to God. Ask God to help you focus on God. Do an invocation: “In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.” Doing so invokes God’s name and God comes to you in the power of His name. WOW and YES!!! (Learn to do this daily).

