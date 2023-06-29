1. Prepare to worship before you arrive by praying to God. Ask God to help you focus on God. Do an invocation: “In the name of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.” Doing so invokes God’s name and God comes to you in the power of His name. WOW and YES!!! (Learn to do this daily).
2. Prepare your heart to worship. Listen to praise music that praises GOD. Doing so allows the Holy Spirit to direct your heart to begin to focus on worshipping and praising GOD.
3. Prepare your mind to worship GOD. Go to Psalms in the Bible. Read and highlight thoughts that touch and speak to you about God and all He does and is.
4. Pick one Psalm and speak it to God. Doing so helps you learn to worship and praise God with your heart and mind together. Focus on saying the words TO GOD. This is why the Psalms were written. We are to use them to learn to worship and praise God more, better, and deeper.
5. Praise God. Don’t focus on you. Don’t focus on others. Make your mind and heart praise God. Praising God is not natural for us to do. It is the Holy Spirit who teaches us to how praise and worship God. Our flesh hates God. We need to make the flesh obey the Spirit. God can do it!
6. Listen to God. Don’t focus on you. Don’t focus on others. Make your mind and heart listen to God. Listening to God is not natural for us to do. It is the Holy Spirit who teaches us how to listen to God. Our heart and mind do wander but they can be trained to praise and listen to God.
7. Bring your Bible and use it. Find the Bible readings for the day and read them. Learn to reflect on and react to them. Let the readings prompt you to wonder what they mean and how you can apply them to you and your life. If time is short, read the Bible passage for the sermon. Ask God to help you listen to and focus on His message to you.
8. Don’t be late to worship. Be early, not just on time. Use the time to look up the songs/hymns for the day and read the lyrics. Let the thoughts help prompt and focus your praise to God. Don’t just react to the tune. Focus on the message of the words.
9. Get ready and be ready to focus on GOD. The old nature, the world, and the Devil all work at using all sorts of things to serve as distractions to stop us from worshiping, praising, and listening to GOD. The enemy knows when we worship, praise, and listen to God with all our heart, mind, body, and soul, God blesses us richly and deeply. As such, we will do well to learn how to deal with distractions in us and outside of us. We will do well to learn how to focus and refocus our hearts and minds towards worshiping, praising, and listening to God. “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.”
(Matthew 22:37) On the last night that Jesus was with his disciples before he was handed over to the prince of darkness, He shared these thoughts:
“You are already clean because of the Word I have spoken to you. Remain in me and I will remain in you. No branch can bear fruit by itself; it must remain in the vine. Neither can you bear fruit unless you remain in me. I am the vine; you are the branches. If a man remains in me and I in him he will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.” (John 14:3-5)
On our own, Jesus says we can’t do a thing. On our own we won’t be able to worship, praise or listen to God. Yet, by Jesus’ own words, connected to Him - He will help us learn to do all this. Left to its own, our flesh will lead us away, not towards God. Just check your reactions to what was written and see how the flesh scoffs at and looks down upon the suggestions as useless and helpless. Still, the Holy Spirit will move to keep you in the palm of God’s hand and to draw you closer to Jesus and His Word. A safe and blessed summer to you and yours!
Pastor Tim Schiller of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Hinckley, Minn.
