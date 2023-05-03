I have always loved the book of Philippians, largely because of its very positive and encouraging tone. In the 20th verse of the first chapter Paul wrote, “…it is my eager expectation and hope that I will not be at all ashamed, but that with full courage now as always Christ will be honored in my body, whether by life or death. For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain!”
I think that for most believers this would be our sentiment as well, Lord let my life bring honor to You. It is a very noble mindset, but just how do we accomplish such a feat, how do we live for Christ?
A fellow named Fred Craddock, in an address to ministers, gives some practical implications of living for Christ.
”We think giving our all to the Lord is like taking a $l,000 bill and laying it on the table-- ’Here’s my life, Lord. I’m giving it all.’
But the reality for most of us is that he sends us to the bank and has us cash in the $l,000 for quarters. We go through life putting out 25 cents here and 50 cents there. Listen to the neighbor kid’s troubles instead of saying, ’Get lost.’ Go to a committee meeting instead of doing what we want to do. Giving a cup of water to a shaky old man in a nursing home instead of hanging out with our friends. Usually giving our life to Christ isn’t glorious. It’s done in all those little acts of love, 25 cents at a time. It would be easy to go out in a flash of glory; it’s harder to live the Christian life little by little over the long haul.”
Now, while this was spoken to a group of ministers, this truth is not just for ministers… it is the truth for all those who call God their father. Most of our lives are made up of little every-day things, how do we invest our 25 cents in the lives of others? It is tempting to keep all the quarters yourself, but I am reminded that Jesus said that if we will do something as simple as giving a drink of water in His name, there will be a reward. Life, and every action of life is, what I like to call, “an investment in eternity”! Every one of those little acts of kindness, the smile, or the kind words to the checker in the grocery store, tying the shoe of a little child, or helping that teenager with their homework, these can all be “investments in eternity”! Look for ways to “invest” yourself in the lives of others, and be sure that you tell them why you are doing it, because both you and God love them and see great value in them.
