Jesus, Mary and Joseph!
The life of the minutiae in a church is often fraught with mistakes and grace. On the outside we seem to be calm, kind and quiet people. A few weeks ago I ventured into the outside shed with a sincere discovery of effort to find the nativity pieces. It was a maze of oddities so I suggested we clean out the shed. This was an impossible maze of confusion.
Three brave souls (not the wise men) started with the tossing of broken screens and items that were unidentifiable. We discovered old psalm books in Swedish. Most of them were destroyed by animal excrement and earnest chewing. We salvaged a few historic pieces, nothing very valuable on the market; it is part of the legacy and history of the church. When we were close to the end of the job, we moved a 4 x 8 sheet of plywood and AHAH! There were all the pieces of the nativity, safe and sound. What a relief.
The next Sunday I gathered with “the carpenter”, alias John Bade and his bride named Kathy. We drove stakes into the ground to prepare for the nativity. Clearly in Minnesota you need to attend to putting in stakes before the ground is frozen solid like an iceberg. Just recall that Jesus was born in the middle east; no iceberg there. I took a quick photo to help me install the precise place for each of the pieces surrounding the manger. It was October.
There is a great deal of preparation for Christmas. The time of Advent is four weeks prior to Christmas. My husband and I decided we would place the wooden characters for the next Sunday, the first Sunday of Advent. Advent is a time of preparation like most of us who squirrel around doing shopping and baking. Yet Advent is different in that it is counterintuitive to what Christmas preparation looks like. Advent is a quiet, calm, waiting. We are awaiting our King, the babe born in Bethlehem. I fight the busyness of shopping and racing about. But despite my fight, I seem to get wrapped up (not literally wrapped up-but close) in the rush and frenzy.
So my hubby and I drove to the church in the quiet with Christmas hymns in the background (I did not make that up). I went to the shed behind the church and carried four key members of the nativity. And there stood my husband, looking quizzically. He asked me “ How is this going to work?” I explained we put the post through the character and the stake. It had appeared that we had a miscommunication as the bolts were not long enough to be secure. With no other words, (that usually means we should not blame or say something unhelpful) I drove the car (with husband in tow-didn’t want you to think I left him on the side of the road), We arrived home and we went to our usual pattern, him to the entrance of the shop while I open the front door of the house.
There were no fights about the miscommunication nor any cross words (did you get that, cross words-like Jesus?) My hubby found longer bolts and I will attempt to place the characters of the nativity without anymore issues. I have had a dry run with this decoration. It should be relatively simple. The sheep, cow and donkey all seem to be quiet and content animals (they are not real-they are wooden). And all will be well as we welcome the silent night when Jesus is born. Slow down and cherish the anticipation. Holy Jesus, Mary and Joseph….the King is born.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.