Saturday was the yearly family picnic for my father’s branch of family, the Mecl clan. Every July there is a picnic at “the lake” that Jimmy Mecl (my dad’s brother) started nearly 70 years ago. During those years, the big city has come to the lake and no longer drive on a dirt road to their location, and the homes you pass are city-like and huge. At the end of the asphalt on the north end of the lake, you find my two cousin’s modest cabins and the city melts away. The wonderful layout of foods are served inside and you sit in the heavily wooded picnic area where you watch children play at the lakeside dock. I have gone only a few times when growing up, but it’s so nice to go back, sit there and hear the familiar voices of cousins that you grew up with. We had a great visit.
If you don’t live on a lake, these hot days of summer sure make a person appreciate air conditioning. I was surprised to learn that European homes rarely have that luxury. I remember when our children were small we used to live in a two story house with no air conditioning. On those hot nights we all would bring bedding to the first floor in the living room-in front of fans. With that room’s sliding doors wide open to the outside, we would get the cooler night air. We eventually got a window unit for first floor. After that expensive purchase, we still spent the hot nights in the living room on first floor, but we were thinking we really had it good. Yup, that was at least 40 years ago.
It was July 22 at 5 p.m. when the State of Minnesota had the deadline for accepting applications for the “hero pay.” To recap, Governor Walz signed into law back in April a fund to reward those folks who worked on the frontline during the worst of the Covid-19 months in 2020. We were learning more day-by-day then. You don’t need me to tell you those folks working in meat packing plants, grocery stores, trucking, hospitals, clinics, etc. all were necessary and deserving of a big thank you.
So it turns out that our Minnesota Governor Walz and/or advisors apparently thought the funds of $667,000 were going to stretch to cover those hundreds and hundreds of frontline workers with a check of $750 each. But, by 6:30 p.m. on Friday the reality was that 1,075,000 applications were received. From what I heard, those funds aren’t going to stretch like they once believed. I haven’t heard what the next move will be-more to come.
Not much going on here at the ranch last week with the hot days and humidity. I started painting our outside railings early one morning, but the hot sun had me looking for shade by 11 a.m. and I put my stuff away. Gary did a fair amount of mowing late one day, but the grass (and the garden) is happily growing like crazy in this heat. Both of us began picking some of the early veggies-fresh beets were a real treat.
One afternoon I decided to work on convincing our barn Queen, that she needed bug spray. The horse flies are just terrible this year but she does not want anything to do with a spray. King first stands for the spraying and gets instant relief, but as soon as I head for her she begins circling the interior of the barn. So one day I closed barn doors, and immediately King boxed her into a corner enabling me to spray her.
I was careful to not be aggressive with the bug spray as I covered the Queen, there was no reason for her to be scared. When I walked away she tipped her head sideways to look at me as if to say, “you won’t get me next time.” That look had me laughing to myself. I figured the next day I wouldn’t have to trap her, but that was not the case. She spotted me with the spray bottle, and she was out the door.
As you all know, King has been with us for many years, so I shouldn’t be surprised when he steps up to help. Yet he always amazes me when he follows what I am doing, and helps out where he can. His logic has proved to be very understanding when a companion horse is misbehaving, his horse sense of correcting a small pony is much different than correcting a draft sized horse. I certainly appreciate his pitching in and I always thank him, somehow I think he understands.
Pine County Fair starts August 2, ends on August 7. It’s always a good time. If nothing else, its great walking around and just watching the crowds, but I also like seeing the animals brought in, all the exhibits and the foods, of course.
Take care of yourself and your family, there is Monkey Pox and Covid variants floating around. You know the drill: masks, sanitizing hands and vaccinations/boosters.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
