Maxine Meyer

Saturday was the yearly family picnic for my father’s branch of family, the Mecl clan. Every July there is a picnic at “the lake” that Jimmy Mecl (my dad’s brother) started nearly 70 years ago. During those years, the big city has come to the lake and no longer drive on a dirt road to their location, and the homes you pass are city-like and huge. At the end of the asphalt on the north end of the lake, you find my two cousin’s modest cabins and the city melts away. The wonderful layout of foods are served inside and you sit in the heavily wooded picnic area where you watch children play at the lakeside dock. I have gone only a few times when growing up, but it’s so nice to go back, sit there and hear the familiar voices of cousins that you grew up with. We had a great visit.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.