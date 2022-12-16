Christmas is just around the corner and our family has been preparing for this special event for weeks. At our church, we celebrate the birth of Christ by having the kids (and this year, many adults) retell the Christmas story, often in full costumes. It is a precious memory to think of God’s Son coming into the world to deal with sin and invite us into heaven. God’s Son came as a helpless baby to lead the helpless to heaven.
But there is something else that Christmas programs should remind us about. Jesus came to fulfill the mission of the Messiah. He came to shed His blood as an atonement for sin. Through His death, burial, and resurrection, we receive, by faith, salvation. We are forgiven. We do not come to Christ because of His birth. We become Christians by faith in His death and resurrection. Through His death He made it possible for mankind to be reconciled to God. Paul wrote in 2 Corinthians 5:21, “For he has made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in him.”
He not only became a baby. He became sin. He took our place and was crucified and died to pay the full penalty for sin. And we, by faith, receive this eternal gift. We become the children of God (Romans 8:16). We become heirs of heaven and joint-heirs with Christ (Romans 8:17). We are made acceptable in the beloved (Ephesians 1:6). We have an eternal and incorruptible inheritance reserved for us in heaven (1 Peter 1:4). Our retirement program is out of this world!
It is important to remember the birth of the Messiah. But it is also imperative that we invite people to receive the rest of the story. He wants us to make reservations for eternity. Respond by faith and receive forgiveness. Then, grow daily to be like Him: kind, caring, patient, loving, honest, truthful, compassionate, etc. Then, when others see you, they might just ask, “Do you know Jesus?”
Finally, look up, dear saint. Jesus is coming again. This time, He will rule and reign as King of kings and Lord of lords. And all His family will have responsibilities in His kingdom. Are you looking for Him? Is He your living hope (1 Peter 1:3)? Then look around this Christmas for those you can help point to the coming King. Let them know of Christmas, Part two.
