Spotlight on Faith Peter Dobson

Christmas is just around the corner and our family has been preparing for this special event for weeks. At our church, we celebrate the birth of Christ by having the kids (and this year, many adults) retell the Christmas story, often in full costumes. It is a precious memory to think of God’s Son coming into the world to deal with sin and invite us into heaven. God’s Son came as a helpless baby to lead the helpless to heaven.

