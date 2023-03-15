Make sure to have good insurance when you are traveling

First off, all you local Irish folks and temporary Irish celebrating St. Patrick’s Day-have fun but as they say, “stay safe” on Friday. And, for heaven sakes-don’t wash your car. In January, the guard at the Danbury casino confessed it was his fault we got rain. The other day, I definitely saw rain mixed with the snow again. Someone here in Pine County must have washed their vehicle. We are keeping our car nice and dirty for at least another month. So do what you can to avoid any more rain/snow (cough.)
Last week I called my cousin, Wayne Mecl. The beauty of cell phones is that when you call someone, no matter what state, what location, that person’s phone will ring (remember the break you got with long distance calling if you waited until evenings? And they had to be home). Before this year Wayne emailed jokes, but the emails in January were no joke-he was alerting family with news of his 32 year-old grandson. Messages and photos began arriving almost daily, his grandson had a terrible accident. What made it even worse, it was in Mexico. This is the story of Michael Mecl-Miraglia, Phoenix, Ariz.
Michael started the year living his dream of traveling through beautiful Mexico along with a friend, both enjoying themselves on their motorcycles. On a curve, which happened to be on a bridge, he lost control and went over the side, down 30 feet below. His partner, who was riding ahead, did not see when it happened and would later be found miles away. A stranger miraculously spotted Michael at the bottom of that ravine with the crumpled up motorcycle. That stranger got help, literally saving his life.
In the next hours, Michael was transferred from local medical services in Manzanillo, Mexico to Colima and one more time-in search of a hospital capable of treating his extremely damaged body. Once Michael regained consciousness, he retained full brain functions but that was the extent of the good news, he had a broken arm and serious damage to the spine. Upon arrival at the hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico there resided a doctor who interned at Barrow’s Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Ariz. His particular skills were exactly what Michael needed. It was 16 hours of surgery, repairing the shattered, broken spine, damaged spinal cord and severed nerves as well as his broken arm.
And to add insult to injury, the insurance Michael purchased prior to his trip, wasn’t worth the paper it was written on. Michael’s mother flew in to Mexico to be at his side, and she faced the insurance reality and after persistent calls, she managed to secure a medical transport and a bed at the Barrow’s Neurological Center in Arizona. When there is no insurance, you don’t get to stay long. Barrows soon discharged him to his mother’s care. She is not a nurse, and with paralysis of Michael’s left leg, and a broken arm there is much therapy and continued doctor appointments to follow. Recovery time is expected to be at least one to two years.
When I reached out to Wayne for an update on Michael, I was surprised to learn of his discharge from the hospital. His working mother has taken on a huge job of caring and assisting in her son’s recovery. There are folks who help, but sadly the lack of insurance means no financial help at any stage in this story. Michael continues to work hard, and keeps a positive attitude, as does his family. The good Samaritan who found Michael and got him on his way to a hospital with a skilled surgeon of all miracles.
This makes my, “bad Friday,” a couple weeks ago seem like small potatoes. If we can learn anything from Michael’s experience, it’s about good insurance. If you buy travel insurance, make sure your coverage is good for medical emergencies, transportation, and covers getting you medical transportation back to the U.S.A. When you are the foreigner, even a small accident can not only change your life, it can break you. For more information, you can find Michael’s story on the internet at Caring Bridge, and if you are so inclined, he also has a “go fund me” page where you can help him and his family. See, having lots of snow to shovel isn’t the worst thing now, is it.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
