Make sure to have good insurance when you are traveling

First off, all you local Irish folks and temporary Irish celebrating St. Patrick’s Day-have fun but as they say, “stay safe” on Friday. And, for heaven sakes-don’t wash your car. In January, the guard at the Danbury casino confessed it was his fault we got rain. The other day, I definitely saw rain mixed with the snow again. Someone here in Pine County must have washed their vehicle. We are keeping our car nice and dirty for at least another month. So do what you can to avoid any more rain/snow (cough.)

