Dear Tante Ingeborg,
On this day, fifty-two years ago, I was really busy. I grabbed an overnight bag, and sweating bullets, squeezed myself into our Volkswagen Beetle and drove north towards Evergreen Park, Illinois. That night around eight o’clock my fourth son was born. His three older brothers were ages four, three and two.
Number Four was a wonderful addition to the family. At his one month checkup the doctor observed that he had gained a pound a week since he became a member of the clan. The doctor also said “this baby thinks he’s an extension of your body. Get him a pacifier.” Not being one to take any criticism of my lads I advised the doctor that he might like to eat a lot but he was very smart. “How do you know this?” the doctor asked. I told him that even though my baby was only six weeks old he could already say “mama” and “dada”.
The little guy turned out to be quite a rascal. Of course. He had three older brothers to teach him the ropes. In kindergarten he told his teacher his mother was funny and that he didn’t need to learn how to read because his brothers could do that for him. He was nicknamed “Party Marty” in college.
All his life he’s been a pleasure to be around. What a wonderfully interesting trip it’s been to be a mother and later a grandmother.
But if I was beginning my adventure today I’m not sure I’d be as hopeful about the future as I was 52 years ago.
Do you think I did the right thing bringing children into this world?
Signed, Not too Optimistic in Ogilvie
Dear Not Too Optimistic,
Jacqueline Kennedy once said that the most important job we would ever have was to bring up our children, and if we bungled that job it didn’t matter how we did at anything else.
Unfortunately, not everyone heeded her message. If we did a better job of raising our children the world our grandchildren will inherit will be a great place in which to live.
We can’t rewrite history but our job’s not done yet. Until you’re pushing up daisies, keep working towards making things better. Grandparents are very influential in forming young minds. Work towards justice, and harmony will reign. Remember, Tante Ingeborg cares.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.