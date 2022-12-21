Listen and sing! We have so much music in our daily lives that sometimes we become complacent to it. We listen to it in our vehicles, at home, and sometimes even at work. We are blessed to be surrounded by music of all types. Alternative, blues, classical, country, hip hop, jazz, pop, rock are just some of the types we are blessed to be able to choose from. With so many styles to choose from, there is something for everyone, yet we rarely consider where music comes from.
Music most likely dates back to the first human beings who listened to the animals, especially the birds of the air. Imitation of these ear pleasing sounds may have been the start of this thing we now call music. Later, people from all round the earth likely discovered that ‘clapping’ the hands together, or striking a hollow log or other resonating object also made a pleasing sound, or even the tapping together of 2 sticks in a set pattern as something that was not only fun, but also gave a feeling of comfort, happiness, and well-being to those who ‘played’ and/or heard these sounds. As time pressed on, the ‘new musicians’ then discovered that adding human sounds to the rhythms and tapping enhanced the quality of the ‘music.’ Over time, those sounds became what we know as words which we now refer to as lyrics and the objects used to make sounds are what we call musical instruments. The types of musical instruments and lyrics vary as much as the different styles of music.
Music has been used since the earliest times to sing praises and thanksgivings to God. The ancient Israelites used their voices and instruments to sing theses praises especially at the time of feasts and other major celebrations. Music and singing were important components in both the Tabernacle and the Temple. The Psalms are not only poetry; they are beautiful lyrics that were set to music as well.
We have one of the 2 major holy-days in just a couple of days. Christmas. We celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior who came to earth to reconcile us to God. In worship services, we often sing familiar Christmas hymns. We also hear these beautiful and meaningful songs over the radio, play them in our homes, and hear them in stores as we shop during this season. We hear a wide variety of arrangements of them and they often make everyday things seem a bit less burdensome and tedious. Music touches our hearts and is even more powerful this time of the year where we are closer to what God intended us to be.
What’s your favorite Christmas hymn or song ? There are so many to choose from that the list seems endless. Whatever song is your favorite, it probably has it’s origin in one part or another of the narrative of the birth of the Christ child.
Enjoy the music of the season, and when you think that you’re getting ‘sick of hearing this,’ remember that if we didn’t have the birth of our Savior on earth, we would not have the possibility of being saved from eternal death. God gave us the gift of eternal life through His Son, Jesus the Christ, so enjoy this special music!
Have a blessed, Merry Christmas, and a happy, safe New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.