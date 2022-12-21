Spotlight on Faith Mike Metzler

Listen and sing!  We have so much music in our daily lives that sometimes we become complacent to it. We listen to it in our vehicles, at home, and sometimes even at work. We are blessed to be surrounded by music of all types. Alternative, blues, classical, country, hip hop, jazz, pop, rock are just some of the types we are blessed to be able to choose from. With so many styles to choose from, there is something for everyone, yet we rarely consider where music comes from.

