New Life in Eastertide

Easter is a season of newness. It’s more than just one Sunday of the year. In the church calendar, Easter, sometimes called Eastertide, is a fifty-day long season extending from Easter Sunday to Pentecost. So wondrous, so breathtaking, so joyous is the good news made known on Easter Sunday that nothing less than an extended season of celebration is in order.
Easter is a season of joyous celebration because it is a season of newness. Easter is about the utter newness, the nearly unthinkable newness, of new life after death.
In the first century, following the suffering and agony of Jesus of Nazareth culminating in his death on a cross, his very dead body was buried and lay very silent and lifeless through the silence of Saturday, which death and burial Holy Week memorializes. But on Sunday, this same crucified, dead, and buried Jesus was raised from the dead to new life. There are stories in the Bible of other people having been raised from the dead. But each of these ended up dying again. They were raised to the same kind of human life we all have—a mortal life that will inevitably end in death. These we might call miraculous resuscitations. But what happened on Easter Sunday was the mighty resurrection. Jesus was raised to an entirely new life that never again succumbs to death. He wondrously arose to life, and he wondrously lives still.
But Easter newness is, or can be, far more than an event of the past or something enjoyed by Jesus alone. Easter newness is something we can enter and enjoy even now. For this same Jesus died and was raised from the dead to newness of life in order that he might bring everyone who trusts in him along for the ride, so to speak. Easter is, or can be, a season of our newness. For Jesus’ suffering and death was to pay for our sins, suffering the penalty that we deserve so that all who trust in Jesus may be delivered from it; and Jesus’ resurrection is powerful to raise to new life all who are united to him by faith. Now we who trust in Jesus and seek by the power of his Spirit to obey all that he calls us to can begin to grow into the newness of truly sanctified affections and thoughts and activity in the world. We can begin to see the newness of true and glorious light conquering the darkness of unbelief as we evangelize the lost. We can begin to experience the newness of true human relationships of love beginning to be lived into with our risen Bridegroom and with one another as brothers and sisters in the church. We can begin to enjoy the newness of true God-given vocations to love and serve our neighbor and seek wisely to cultivate God’s very creation unto his glory. We can begin to taste the newness of God’s true and constant fatherly care for and goodness to us being made even taste-able as we feast with Christ at his table, as a foretaste of the final Marriage Supper of the Lamb.
This is the way true and flourishing human life was meant to be enjoyed. It’s deserving of the name new life, for it is a far cry from the old life on offer outside of Christ which seems to be little more than warfare and wantonness and worrying and walking death. It is a new life that we can even now begin to enter into because of Easter. Easter is a season of newness. And I pray that this Easter may be a season of newness for you.
Dan Brendsel Pastor, First Presbyterian Church of Hinckley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.