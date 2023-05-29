This column is written in memory of my dad Al Wolter. Just a few months ago we decided to collaborate and scribble some words about Pine County history and memories. Our first two articles were well received, thus encouraging us to continue in this father-daughter adventure. The project also kept us connected across the miles from Minnesota to Florida (my father resided in Edina and I am located in the Sunshine State).
I lost my “pater” half on March 25, 2023. My family agreed that he would want me to carry on and share our combined passions of documenting local history and honoring our family roots.
Theodore Allan proudly served in the United States Air Force and loved his country fiercely. His active patriotism was instilled in his daughter and son and remains a red, white, and blue example to future Wolter generations. This one’s for you, Dad!
In my lifetime the official Memorial Day holiday weekend hasn’t always been recognized by folks as a time to honor our country’s fallen combat heroes. For a host of Americans these three days are better known as the unofficial start of summer. I believe the original meaning of this remembrance waxes and wanes over the decades in the minds of our citizens.
My ancestors have answered the call to duty in the Vietnam War, World War II, and even the Civil War (thankfully ole’ Ben Dodge fought on the winning side!) My father Al, brother Jeff, and nephew Adam all served in the peacetime Air Force while son Matthew enlisted in the Army. As I grow older, and hopefully wiser, their service and sacrifice has become more meaningful to me.
In our country the concept of honoring the war dead has its roots in the Civil War. Once the idea of hosting a tribute became popular, several communities tried to lay claim to being “the first” and Waterloo NY became the official birthplace of Decoration Day (this is what the holiday was originally called until an act of Congress in 1971 changed the name to Memorial Day.) This town honored the fallen on May 5, 1866.
But wait for it…
In the late 1990s Professor David Blight was researching the Civil War and stumbled across a dusty file in the Harvard library labeled “first Decoration Day.” Enclosed was a piece of cardboard with a Civil War veteran’s handwritten narrative describing a memorial observance that happened in Charleston, SC on May 1, 1865. This date was a full year before the long- acknowledged winning New York contender. Further investigation revealed an amazing discovery to our country’s history as we knew it.
In the late stages of the War Between the States the Confederate Army repurposed a one mile oval horseracing track which was previously enjoyed by wealthy slave-owning plantation farmers. The grassy infield was converted into an open- air prisoner of war camp. In this harsh environment more than 260 Union soldiers died from disease and exposure and were unceremoniously dumped in a mass grave behind the grandstand.
One month after Robert E. Lee’s troops evacuated Charleston the emancipated slaves exhumed the burial pit. They respectfully reburied the POWS in individual plots in a new cemetery surrounded by a high white fence and an arched entry reading “Martyrs of the Racecourse.” And to further honor the servicemen who fought for their freedom, on that early spring day in May a crowd of freed slaves, white missionaries and teachers staged a parade. A procession of 3000 black schoolchildren carrying flowers walked around that racetrack followed by black Union regiments marching double time. Next came black preachers narrating Bible verses and singing hymns. This service was the real first Decoration Day.
The first nationally observed remembrance was held three years later at Arlington Cemetery in 1868. Future president James A. Garfield was the orator and a crowd of 5000 decorated 20,000 graves of Union and Confederate soldiers with masses of flowers.
Fast forward to 1917 when the United States was sucked into the “War to End All Wars.” One and a half years later the hostilities ended and Congress chartered the American Legion as a patriotic organization to “enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military and our communities by devotion to mutual helpfulness. “
Located in Pine County are six Legion posts- Hinckley, Sandstone, Askov, Bruno, Denham-Sturgeon Lake and Pine City. Each group is identified by a number but as a tribute also carries the name of one or two soldiers killed in combat.
Besides fundraising for local scholarships and sponsoring youth activities like baseball, the Legion provides military honors for all veterans who have passed away. On Memorial Day every year each post decorates local cemeteries by placing a small US flag on each veteran’s grave. Hinckley Post #388 also hosts a speaker and ceremony at the veterans’ memorial near the Hinckley Fire Monument. A combined group of Legionnaires from northern Pine County make nine appearances in one day at various locations.
What if you’re unable to mark the day by attending a service but would still like to honor our military men and women who gave all? In the year 2000 Congress passed a law that proclaimed a National Moment of Remembrance on this Monday holiday. Wherever you happen to be, stop for a minute at 3pm and give a silent thank you for all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice so that we can still live in freedom today.
