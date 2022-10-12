When I was seven years old, my brother, twelve years old, and I, believed that our parents were superheroes. They could give us anything that we ever wanted. We were in good hands. However, my brother was a tough guy. One day, a soccer match was in the stadium near our house. We wanted to go, but our parents forbade us to go due to the violence between the fans. I decided to obey my parents by staying home that day even though I wanted to go.
On the other hand, my brother chose to disobey our parents’ specific order not to go and went. Unfortunately, a fight broke out, and he almost got hurt in the midst. He knew he was in trouble since the next-door neighbor saw what had happened and told him to tell our dad. So, that day, my brother cleaned the house, took out the trash, and washed the dishes. He did everything that he thought would make my parents happy. However, when my dad came home, he punished my brother for disobeying him. My dad took me to the game the next day, and we sat in the front row. Then he said to me obedience is better than sacrifice.
Sometimes in life, we will find ourselves in a position where we need to make confident decisions. Though, we must think about the consequences behind that decision. Therefore, it would be beneficial to listen carefully to instructions to decide accordingly. People can be stubborn and prideful. We forget that God is the one in charge, not us. God desires a person to be obedient to his will and commands because obedience is better than sacrifice. Therefore, we must become obedient by surrendering our will to God. Following proper instructions is the way to accomplishment.
People always tend to do what pleases them. It is easier to follow the desire of the flesh. Paul said in Romans 7:15, “I do not understand what I do. For what I want to do I do not do, but what I hate I do.” Indeed, self-control can be challenging. However, we can surrender our will to the will of God. Jesus, himself, faced a moment like this in the garden of Gethsemane “Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my will, but yours be done.” It may not be easy, but we can do anything through Christ. Christ went through it all for us to sustain these challenges through him. We can look to the true King of kings, Christ, for leadership. According to (1 Peter 2:21), Jesus Christ is our perfect example. Obediently, Jesus surrendered his will to the will of the father. The good news is God is merciful and graceful.
Therefore, disappointment is not the end. God gives many examples in the Bible to remind us that we can return from our wicked ways. A common one is King David, a man after God’s heart who committed adultery (2 Sam 11:4) after coveting Uriah’s wife and murdering him to covert the sin. (2 Sam 12:9). Then God forgave David after he repented. God may not do for you exactly what he did for David, but this is an example to show how gracious God is to us.
As Christians, Christ paid for our sins to redeem us from our enemies. Indeed, He reconciled everyone with God through the new covenant of his blood shed for humanity. We can take this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with God. Christ said, “All those the Father gives me will come to me, and whoever comes to me I will never drive away.” (John 6:37).
