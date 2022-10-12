Obedience is Better than Sacrifice

When I was seven years old, my brother, twelve years old, and I, believed that our parents were superheroes. They could give us anything that we ever wanted. We were in good hands. However, my brother was a tough guy. One day, a soccer match was in the stadium near our house. We wanted to go, but our parents forbade us to go due to the violence between the fans. I decided to obey my parents by staying home that day even though I wanted to go.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.