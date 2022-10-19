I thought this would be good timing to talk about being a principal. It is, of course, a very glamorous position, except for when it is not. Everyday is a unique adventure in the principal’s office. I can say with confidence that our principal’s are some of the best.
Principal’s guide teaching and learning. They support positive student behavior and often are the ones working with students on appropriate consequences. They build relationships with students, caregivers and community members. They welcome students each day with a smile, a high five or maybe even a hug. Principals often spend their own money to buy snacks, supplies or who knows what. Then, in an instant their day can get flipped upside down.
Decisions need to be made in a matter of moments, sometimes even less. They set aside going to the bathroom or eating their lunch to work with a student who is misbehaving, to separate students who are in a fight, to provide love and support to a student who is struggling, the list goes on. Their work is ever changing and critical to student success.
East Central School principals are very approachable. Kris Chryst (320-245-6013)is our elementary principal and Carmen Carpenter (320-245-6015) is our high school principal. Please feel free to reach out with any questions, comments, concerns or to enroll your students.
