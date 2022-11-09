October was Bully Prevention Month, an opportunity for schools to be intentional about acknowledging that bullying exists and teaching about how we can prevent it from becoming an indicator of our school culture.
Oct. 19th was Unity Day. This is a special day where students and staff are encouraged to wear orange. Wearing orange symbolizes kindness, acceptance and inclusion. We had a large number of students and staff wearing orange, which is a good place to start. Our elementary students were able to meet Mrs. Lubben’s therapy dogs and talked about kindness to others, even our animals. There have been other activities held throughout the month to focus on kindness and acceptance.
There are bullies in every school, even ours. That is an honest statement. We work on helping students learn how to be kind friends, how to be tolerant of others who have different opinions and how to accept others. In today’s world, teaching kindness, tolerance and acceptance can get so easily twisted and turned into something negative. It simply is not a bad thing to teach and model kindness.
Our school community must be safe for everyone who walks through our doors. We will continue to work to make our school safe for everyone. There is no place on this planet where everyone agrees with each other and holds the same values and beliefs, there never will be. However, I hope that within our school walls, students and staff can treat each other kindly. I hope that forgiveness can be given when needed, support can be shared by all and that our students and families always feel welcome.
Every school in America is working on these ideals, every one of them. We have work to do and will continue to address our issues. I am so grateful to be a part of a school community that has so many amazing students and staff. We will continue to learn and grow. After all, our students are our future.
