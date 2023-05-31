Music has played a crucial role in my growth as a Christian and as a Pastor.  Perhaps the first song I ever heard was “Jesus Loves Me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” These simple choruses are profound in shaping our faith and grounding our hope. I find my mind going back to the hymns of the faith whenever I am shaken by the traumas of this fallen world or I need my hope reassured when I am trying to help others through the storms of life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.