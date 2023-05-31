Music has played a crucial role in my growth as a Christian and as a Pastor. Perhaps the first song I ever heard was “Jesus Loves Me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.” These simple choruses are profound in shaping our faith and grounding our hope. I find my mind going back to the hymns of the faith whenever I am shaken by the traumas of this fallen world or I need my hope reassured when I am trying to help others through the storms of life.
One Hymn in particular has helped me and encouraged me to help others. Edward Mote, in 1834, wrote “The Solid Rock.” If you know this treasured tune, sing it as you read each stanza.
Verse 1: “My hope is built on nothing less than Jesus’ blood and righteousness. I dare not trust the sweetest frame, but wholly lean on Jesus’ name.” Verse 2: “When darkness seems to hide His face, I rest on His unchanging grace. In ev’ry high and stormy gale, my anchor holds within the veil.” Verse 3: “His oath, His covenant, His blood, support me in the whelming flood. When all around my soul gives way, He then is all my hope and stay.” Verse 4: “When He shall come with trumpet sound, O may I then in Him be found! Dressed in His righteousness alone, faultless to stand before the throne!”
The Chorus gives us the comparison between the hope Christ offers and the hopelessness of the world’s answers. “On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand; all other ground is sinking sand. All other ground is sinking sand.” I often think of the chorus this way: “On Christ, the solid Rock, I stand: All other rocks are shamrocks.”
If you don’t know the hope that comes from trusting Christ, listen to the Apostle Paul who wrote, “No one can lay any foundation other than the one already laid, which is Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 3:11). In a world filled with confusion, Jesus Christ brings hope. It is His blood and righteousness that provides the only way to God. He alone will be there for you when everyone else has forsaken you. When He comes back to take His family home, you will be dressed in His righteousness and found faultless before His throne. Put your hope in the Solid Rock. He is a sure foundation.
Peter dobson is the pastor at the Danforth Community Chapel in Bruno, Minn. He can be reached at 320-245-2813.
