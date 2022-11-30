Thanksgiving has come and gone, hard to believe another year has been flying by so fast. We had a lot to be thankful over this past year. I had taken a silent oath a few years ago that I was done making a big dinner. That worked twice I think. But, this year I got backed into a corner and making that meal was like riding a bike. Well, almost. Hope you had a great holiday, and enjoyed not only your meal, but the folks you may have broke bread with.
I hesitate to say the race is on for Christmas shopping, especially since I have seen specials on everything from every department store since October. But, officially the Christmas season is upon us. It’s also time to pull out the Christmas decorations. Months ago I ordered online a few Christmas lights for outdoors. I ordered four sets of new outdoor lights, like Clark Griswold said in the movie Christmas Vacation, “You can never have too many lights.” The package was delivered and the size of the box would have fit inside my purse. I hesitated to open the package, thinking it was not what I ordered. Once I opened it, I realized it was the lights I ordered, boy what a surprise to see there really was 4 sets in that very small box.
In that package I saw the lights were about as thin as a toothpick, the wiring was as thin as fishing line, and each strand came on a spool, similar to fishing line. I closed the box and set it aside. Boy, I thought to myself, another online blooper. Occasionally I have had to return an order like the time I missed the word “junior” on a size for jeans, or a color of a clothing item that was really pretty on my laptop and when I got it I could only think “what you were thinking?” But, I digress.
Weeks later, when Thanksgiving got closer-I remembered to show the box to Gary. As expected, he asked what possessed me to buy those weird, tiny spools of lights. Well last week we went outdoors to try and string the weird lights, doubling the frail looking strands. Before hanging we tested them. There was four selections for the colors, one you could use for Halloween, another color selection suited Christmas Colors, and the 3rd selection was suited for the 4th of July. And they flashed, alternating the lights that lit up and also a pattern of speed or a solid “no flashing” for the lights. The control box was on the back of a neat little solar charging box. Now I was remembering why I thought these would be so great.
As we hung the double strands of lights we were pleased they were so easy to hang using cuphooks or tie wraps, and I was slowly coming around-thinking this wasn’t a bad deal after all. When we finished and we saw them turn on at dusk, we were rather proud of our lights. So glad I didn’t return them, whew. Now, we will see how they tolerate the weather.
Santa arrives for a visit in Finlayson on Saturday, December 3, at the Community Center in town. Bring the children’s lists and be ready to join the fun at 2 p.m. Santa is expected to arrive in a Fire truck at 3 p.m. There will be food, refreshments, goodie bags, movies and popcorn. All that at no charge. Bingo begins at 2 p.m. and goes until Santa’s big arrival. While there, enjoy the Hinckley/Finlayson High School choir singing carols, and at 5 p.m. there will be a tree lighting ceremony. The movies and popcorn will begin after the tree lighting. Adults, don’t think you are being left out, wear your favorite “ugly sweater” and enter the contest for the cherished title. There is a Toys for Tots collection, and a collection for non-perishable food items, so don’t forget to bring a donation to help others. This is sponsored by the Finlayson-Giese Lions and The Finlayson Community Club. The tree is donated from Happy Land Tree Farm.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.