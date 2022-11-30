Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

Thanksgiving has come and gone, hard to believe another year has been flying by so fast. We had a lot to be thankful over this past year. I had taken a silent oath a few years ago that I was done making a big dinner. That worked twice I think. But, this year I got backed into a corner and making that meal was like riding a bike. Well, almost. Hope you had a great holiday, and enjoyed not only your meal, but the folks you may have broke bread with.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.