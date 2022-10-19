Tim Johnson

Tim Johnson struggled with Parkinson’s Disease until help came from the LSVT LOUD program which was designed to help people recalibrate their perceptions.

 

 Provided

Tim Johnson had struggled with back issues and cardiac concerns for many years when the shakes started. The tremors gradually worsened, and his primary care physician suspected the then-50-something-year-old had Parkinson’s disease (PD). With medication, Tim’s shakes improved but didn’t stop. When he went to a neurologist for more help, they confirmed Tim’s PD diagnosis. 

