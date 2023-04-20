As I was thinking about what to write about this month, I happened to drive into town, and I encountered some “potholes”! I got to thinking about what causes them and thought there are some interesting parallels to life.
Potholes are caused when water seeps into the micro-cracks that are made by the heating and cooling of the road surface, and then that water freezes, expands and makes the cracks larger. This process is repeated until water finally gets under the surface and the next car or cars that pass over it pop out a piece of road surface and, yep, you have a “pothole”! Potholes make traveling on the road unpleasant, and even hazardous!
So, how does this apply to life today? Life is filled with people and events that either “heat” up our lives or “cool” them down…. They make those little micro-cracks in our relationships. You know, like not fulfilling commitments, lying to us, or cheating us! Disrespecting us! The road of life can become potholed as well, Hebrews 12 tells us “… make straight paths for your feet, so that what is lame may not be put out of joint but rather be healed. Strive for peace with everyone, and for the holiness without which no one will see the Lord. See to it that no one fails to obtain the grace of God; that no “root of bitterness” springs up and causes trouble, and by it many become defiled.” Bitterness is like that water that seeps into the little cracks in our lives and creates those potholes that have the tendency of making folks lame, or they get their nose out of joint.
Bitter people feel that they have been hurt, misused, or abused. That hurt may have been intentional, unintentional, or imagined. When bitterness begins to sink in, just like the water, it begins to displace peace, joy, and contentment! Life becomes unpleasant, hard, bumpy, and difficult. No matter how good the rest of their life is all they can see is the hurt, all they can focus on is the wrong that they have experienced.
That is not the life that God has intended for us, In John 10:10 He said “I am come that they might have life, and that they might have it more abundantly” That means that we are to have life that is abounding in fullness of joy, and strength for our spirit! In Philippians’ 4:19 Paul wrote that God meets all of our needs according to the riches in Christ Jesus!
can know that kind of life by sealing the cracks with forgiveness, in Ephesians 4:31-32 we read Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear. And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
Relationships are important, bitterness destroys relationships, lets fill the potholes in our relationships so that the road of life can be as smooth as possible!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.