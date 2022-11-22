East Central Schools just completed its production of Aladdin Jr. The show ran from Nov. 17-20. What an awesome experience this was for our students and the students from Harvest Christian School, Willow River School and area home school.
It has been a couple years since our last fall musical production. In the past, this has been open to adults, as well as students. This year was a little different as only one secret adult was in the performance, the scary voice from the cave was none other than bus supervisor, Frank Moyer.
Students from our communities came together to learn, laugh, collaborate and grow together. It is always fun to see students work together for the wellbeing of all. This performance was definitely an example of just that. Not only did this production provide opportunities for students to perform and thrive, it also provided our community with a joyful and entertaining activity to battle the first real blast of Minnesota winter.
Not only did our students grow, but so did their director. Amber Benner directed her first production with Aladdin Jr. She knew it was important to the kids and she knew she couldn’t do it alone. With mentoring from Kathy Ebnet, costumes from Julie Domogalla, set construction from the Kosbab family and random support from Kayla Nelson and many others, the production hit the stage with a song and a smile. I am pretty sure that the biggest smile in the theater on opening night belonged to me. I love to see kids on the stage. They are so courageous.
I also noticed the large number of students who came out to watch this performance. This, of course, contributed to the smile on my face. Nothing can make my heart warm up like the sight of kids supporting kids.
I hope that you had a chance to spend the night at the theater and take in a truly great show. If not, don’t fret, as I am sure that there will be others in the not too distant future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.