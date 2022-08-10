Friday morning Gary and I were picked up by Janet Halonen and we all headed to Cloquet for some shopping. Before we left town we stopped at “Carmen’s” restaurant and enjoyed a nice lunch. Later we stopped at Janet’s and admired her latest home improvements-which were really very nice. And, her skill with flowers and landscape decorations outside were just as beautiful as can be.
Saturday was a busy day at the Meyer household. Our daughter Tiffany, and her husband Thomas Farr, arrived mid-day for “dumpster day.” A couple times in the last 12 years, I have ordered a dumpster and I do a purge. We apparently have always been hoarders. When I ordered this, our third one, the driver backed it into the driveway and remembered exactly where we wanted it parked. He jumped out and happily related that he’s been here before. Yup, he sure has. I have had a hard time letting go of the items we purchased through the years, remnants and memories of their usefulness over our 52 years of marriage. For instance, when was the last time you saw one of those “punch bowls” serving a special fizzy drink with ice cream or a floating ice ring, at a party or graduation. Well, our punch bowls haven’t been used for 30 years. Since those days have gone by, those went off to Goodwill.
But our last hold-out area for purging was the garage and we had junk wall to wall and piled waist high. We had items that were our accumulations over the years, and other stuff that was accumulated homeless garage items from deceased relatives such as my dad’s garage, my uncle’s garage. It seemed through the years we just were never ready to sell, or toss that stuff. The interesting thing about the garage tool stuff is that many were prized by the owner and indeed were quite useful in their day, but now days, those old tools, some saved “in case we need them,” are no longer used, outdated, too heavy, and/or not battery operated. And Gary and I are way beyond woodworking projects days. So I’m happy to say we’ve reached the age and awareness to let that “stuff” go. Many thanks for Tiffany and Tom’s help. I can actually see the walls in our garage in several areas now.
Sunday, Tiffany and Tom got out their chain saw and we concentrated on damaged tree cleanup around here. The whole weekend was a lot of hard work both days. But it feels pretty good to get the place picked up.
Summer keeps slipping away and you will want to mark these down on your calendars:
Askov Rutabaga Festival will be Aug. 26-27-28. The 25th has exhibit entries and wooden rutabaga judging. Just a quick rundown: Friday kicks off with crafters’ stands at 8 a.m., noon is food stands open and crafters’. On Saturday, you get an Aebelskiver and/or a breakfast burrito, or a taco. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. for the 5K race, stands begin opening at 8 a.m., the parade lineup is at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. is show time for the parade. Exhibits, bingo, square dancers on stage, kids corn pile, button drawings and music.
And Labor Day isn’t far off. Mark your calendars for Finlayson’s Howie’s Mud Bogging.
Sept. 1-5: The parade of trucks is Thursday at 6 p.m., There’s food vendors, camping on-site, and mud – lots of mud. Open mud pits, from ATVs, lawn mowers, and trucks and music to enjoy when you aren’t in the mud. More information can be found online at Howiesmudbog.com
The White Pine Logging and Threshing Show a staple around here for the Labor Day weekend, on September 3, 4, and 5. Over 250 steam, kerosene, and gas tractors, parades daily at 1 p.m. Barn dances on Saturday (8 p.m.) and Sunday night (7 p.m.) pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. Children under ten are free, daily admission $12 (weekend pass - $20.)
I think every local city would like a reminding word about flushing those wipes that say they are “flushable.” Yes, they flush. No, they shouldn’t be flushed. The fabric used to make those does not break down and gets into city works equipment where it clogs the lift pump. When that happens it can cause considerable damage and guess who gets to pay for those repairs-all the users. New pumps cost thousands and thousands. Be careful and help everyone from the inconvenience of not having flushing toilets, and more costly expenses.
COVID continues to lurk, Monkey Pox has reached all but three states. Be smart, take care of yourself and your family and enjoy your summer.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
