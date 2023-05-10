Purpose with worship and prayer

I’m preaching through 1 John on Sunday mornings at Danforth Community Chapel. And I’ve been impressed with the many purpose statements John expressed to his readers. He wanted them not just to know the truth, but to live the truth. He wanted to share transformation, not just information The first purpose statement is found in 1 John 1:3-4 where he writes, “That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.” To accomplish this fellowship and joy, we each need to walk in the light, confess our sins and allow the blood of Jesus to continually cleanse us from all sin. He longed for his children to not sin. So, he told them that “we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous, who is the propitiation (the atoning sacrifice) for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the whole world” (1 John 2:1-2). The debt for the whole world is paid. Have you received it?
Then, in 1 John 2:15-17, John tells us about the love that God hates. He pleaded with believers to stop loving this world system of passions and lusts. The world system is selfish, greedy, and prideful. It is also passing away. “But he that does the will of God abides forever” (1 John 2:17). John wanted the love of the Father to so permeate our lives that it would give us hope and cause us to live pure lives (1 John 3:1-3). And since “God is love” (1 John 4:7-8), each Christian needs to appreciate that God sent His Son to pay our debt and then apply that love to those in need around us. Many know John 3:16. But do you know 1 John 3:16? It says, “Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.” Love is an evidence of life. Is it evident in you?
John also wrote to remind us of the foundation of truth. He told his readers that they know that no lie is of the truth. Then he defines who a liar is. He writes, “Who is a liar but he that denies that Jesus is the Christ [Messiah]? He is anti Christ, that denies the Father and the Son” (1 John 2:22). Then in 1 John 4:2-3, he tells us how to test the spirits. “Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: and every spirit that confesses not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of anti-Christ, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.” You cannot have the Father without the Son.
John also focused on a believer’s eternal security. We do not have to doubt if we are in the family of God. We can know it! John pens in 1 John 5:11-13, “And this is the record, that God has given to us eternal life, and this life is in his Son. He that has the Son has life; and he that does not have the Son of God does not have life. These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life.”
Have you received eternal life through personal faith in Jesus Christ? Are you loving others and hating the lusts of this world? Are you testing the spirits to know where the truth lies? Are you purifying yourself through the joy, love, and hope found in the Father’s love gift to this world? Are you walking in the light and confessing your sin to your defense attorney, Jesus Christ? If these things are true, then the world is going to notice and want to know Him. We must take to heart John’s exhortation from 1 John 4:11, “Beloved, since God so loved us, we ought also to love one another.”
