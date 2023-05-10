Purpose with worship and prayer

I’m preaching through 1 John on Sunday mornings at Danforth Community Chapel. And I’ve been impressed with the many purpose statements John expressed to his readers. He wanted them not just to know the truth, but to live the truth. He wanted to share transformation, not just information The first purpose statement is found in 1 John 1:3-4 where he writes, “That which we have seen and heard declare we unto you, that ye also may have fellowship with us: and truly our fellowship is with the Father, and with his Son Jesus Christ. And these things write we unto you, that your joy may be full.” To accomplish this fellowship and joy, we each need to walk in the light, confess our sins and allow the blood of Jesus to continually cleanse us from all sin.  He longed for his children to not sin. So, he told them that “we have an advocate with the Father, Jesus Christ the righteous, who is the propitiation (the atoning sacrifice) for our sins: and not for ours only, but also for the whole world” (1 John 2:1-2). The debt for the whole world is paid. Have you received it?

