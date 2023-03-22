Finlayson News Maxine Meyer

I am no expert with horses, I only know a little about my few, and I seem to continue learning as the weeks pass. One thing I have learned here is that my horses believe the best hay to eat is directly in the center of a large round bale. We set the large bales with an end up and the big boys always ate the center from the top down. To control their overeating, we cover the bale with a large hole’d net. It takes them longer to eat, and prevents them from sticking their face inside the bale where they can inhale dust and dirt into their lungs.

