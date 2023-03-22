I am no expert with horses, I only know a little about my few, and I seem to continue learning as the weeks pass. One thing I have learned here is that my horses believe the best hay to eat is directly in the center of a large round bale. We set the large bales with an end up and the big boys always ate the center from the top down. To control their overeating, we cover the bale with a large hole’d net. It takes them longer to eat, and prevents them from sticking their face inside the bale where they can inhale dust and dirt into their lungs.
Our miniature pasture Queen is only a third the height of King, our draft-cross. That means the bales are twice as tall as our mini, but the two horses have been compatible eating away at the big bales, I never sensed anything was wrong. The newest bale is always their favorite, an older bale stands untouched for some time. We were all OK with that, knowing they always had enough to eat, no matter what level they stood.
Watching on my barn camera video one morning last week, I spotted King chasing the Queen away from the freshest bale. It was uncharacteristic of him to be mean. I made a note to try stopping that right off the bat. As I pondered how I would do that, I continued watching and he began pounding his front feet into the hay bale on the back side. This was more alarming since that shows anger, or frustration. I was concerned the mini might be in danger, yet I never saw her doing anything that would anger him.
The video was from the night before, and I knew the Queen wasn’t showing signs of injury. So I continued with the video watching King systematically working the exterior of the bale. It was so weird, I wondered if something was in the hay he didn’t trust. My mind was frantically going through ideas.
Once King came around to the side it was obvious, he was pounding down the hay at the edge with his big hooves, making a five to seven inch step for his small friend. When he finished, he stepped over to the old bale, allowing her to step up at the newer bale where she began to reach the center all by herself. He watched over her like a proud papa. To give you an idea of the bale shape, picture a very large brown Derby hat, and that is what their hay bale now looks like. But who cares, I got to watch an unbelievable act of kindness. An extra treat was handed out that night.
If you recall, a few weeks ago I wrote about a Minneapolis store we ordered appliances from. For 18 weeks delivery after delivery was canceled. Yup, and in mid-February the driver came all the way to the end of our driveway-took a picture of the ice, and left. They don’t deliver on ice, I don’t wait more than 18 weeks, I canceled our order the next day.
Last Thursday we got another dose of snow, you can blame me. No, I didn’t wash my car, I ordered appliances again-this time from our local store in Sandstone. When I saw snow falling that morning I thought another order was doomed. So, when the delivery truck backed up to the house around mid-day I almost cried. Turns out, our local Quality Home delivery does not scare easily. They not only delivered just two days after placing an order, they installed and hauled the old ones out, all for a comparable price. We are delighted with our appliances, the installation and customer service by our very capable neighbor. We are lucky to have these folks here. My profound thanks to our locals.
My week ended with a trip to Mille Lacs casino for a tribute to the Eagles music. A group called “Hotel California” performed there and played all the biggest hits of the Eagles. A while back, Janet Halonen asked if I would be interested to go, it didn’t take me a nanosecond to respond. My thanks to Janet and her daughter Jessie for sharing their evening with me at the concert. It was a hoot.
Maxine Meyer Is a columnist for the North Pine County News. She can be reached at 612-590-6907, or email mnmaxgram@yahoo.com.
