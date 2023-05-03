Recent weather challenges migrating birds

Right now, the forecast is not showing snow in the coming week, but based on the past month I won’t be putting the snow shovel away for a few more weeks. There is still quite a bit of snow in our woods, but hopefully with a few more rainy days it will be gone. We have struggled to find our trails in the woods because there is so much destruction left over from the December storm. I can’t help but wonder how that changed habitat is going to impact the birds who would normally build nests out there. Right now, I am thinking about the thrushes.
We know that robins build nests in trees, but they also find lots of options around and in human habitations. The wood thrush and swainson both build their nests in trees as well, but the hermit thrush builds its nest on the ground under a small tree or bush, so they should still find lots of options.
In North America, as many as 19 species of thrush can be found, but here in Minnesota we’re limited to six species: the wood thrush, swainson thrush, veery, Eastern bluebird, hermit thrush and American robin. Right now, on our property, we have only seen robins. Usually by now we have discovered a hermit thrush in the forest.
This ‘spring’ weather has been a challenge for birds migrating north. Over the centuries migratory songbirds have had to face all kinds of bad weather. These early arrivals are the risk-takers of the bird world. Not consciously of course, but it is part of an innate drive of survival and if their genes really do carry some kind of propensity for being at the forefront of migration, then it’s likely their offspring, if they survive, will behave the same way when their time comes for breeding. Certainly, a percentage of them will not survive mid-spring snowstorms, but those that do are able to pick out the best territories for courtship and nesting, giving their genes a better chance of being perpetuated than those of the later arrivals.
So, they must figure out a way to make it through two or three days when worms and bugs may be hard to find. If they’ve been feeding well on their trip north, then chances are good they have built up a supply of fat on their bodies that could help them through this short time of hardship. While nearly half of a robin’s diet consists of animal matter, in the form of worms, weevils, beetles, grubs, grasshoppers and crickets, the other half is vegetable matter – mostly fruit. So, if the bugs and worms are temporarily indisposed, the robins can still seek out what wild berries might remain on the Virginia creeper or sumac bushes. Probably just enough to get by.
The Hermit thrush, which is three to four inches smaller than the robin and has a conspicuously rusty colored tail on an otherwise olive brown body, also has a mixed diet, like its cousin the robin. Another name, but the way, for the hermit thrush is American nightingale, which gives you an idea of the beauty of its voice. While I’ve never heard a nightingale sing, since they are a European bird, literature has long used this bird to epitomize the most beautiful of voices.
The forecast calls for warmer temperatures this next week, so we can only hope that the sun will quickly push its way through the clouds and let the thrush once again enjoy the greening grass and moist, exposed earth, just teeming with juicy worms.
