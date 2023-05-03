Recent weather challenges migrating birds

Right now, the forecast is not showing snow in the coming week, but based on the past month I won’t be putting the snow shovel away for a few more weeks.  There is still quite a bit of snow in our woods, but hopefully with a few more rainy days it will be gone.  We have struggled to find our trails in the woods because there is so much destruction left over from the December storm.  I can’t help but wonder how that changed habitat is going to impact the birds who would normally build nests out there.  Right now, I am thinking about the thrushes.  

