Greetings folks. It’s going to warm up they say. I think I was still shaking from the brisk temperatures I experienced after walking dogs when I heard that. I was wearing a light jacket that day. Those winds coming down from the north carried such a cold breeze.
It was only a couple days later when the winds of Canada also blew wild-fire smoke here. Each day Gary struggled to breath a little bit more. And, each day was worse than the day before. A visit to a doctor, gave us something to try to reverse the struggle for air. Thus far the improvements are minimal.
In my research last year of my Great-grandfather James Mecl, I learned that he was forced to move to Bremen Township, here in Minnesota, because of the air pollution in Chicago. In the 1920’, the manufacturing and fuels used caused thick black smoke. This past week brought a taste of what the poor man must have coped with on a daily basis with asthma.
After this past winter I noticed our horse King had lost a lot of weight. He is getting up there in age for a draft-cross and it is common to see seniors lose weight. The obvioius fix is to feed more, so I began feeding him twice a day to build his body weight back. The Queen does not get two meals a day, her weight is just fine. But, in an effort to keep her happy-I feed her a bowl at the same time, with a very small amount.
Memorial weekend is fast approaching and according to news reports 3.5 million people will be traveling. Whatever your plans, set aside a few minutes to remember this federal holiday was designated for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died serving.
