Thanksgiving. When you choose to be thankful it changes your mental focus and instead of fussing about what you don’t have you can choose to be thankful for what you do have. Much of the unrest and conflict that is going on in our country today is a result of folks focusing too much on what they don’t have, even though we have more than most of the world! I read this prayer a while back and thought that this would be a great place to share it with you.
Thanksgiving Prayer
“Even though I clutch my blankets and groan when the alarm rings each morning, thank you, Lord, that I can hear. There are those who are deaf. Even though I keep my eyes tightly closed against the morning light as long as long as possible, thank you, Lord, that I can see. There are many who are blind. Even though I huddle in my bed and put off the physical effort of rising, thank you, Lord, that I have the strength to rise. There are many who are bedfast. Even though the first hour of my day is hectic, when socks are lost, toast is burned, tempers are short, and my children are so loud, thank you, Lord, for my family. There are many who are lonely. Even though our table never looks like the pictures in the magazines and the menu is at times unbalanced, thank you, Lord, for the food we have. There are many who are hungry. Even though the routine of my job is often monotonous, thank you, Lord, for the opportunity to work. There are many who have no work. Even though I grumble and bemoan my fate from day to day and wish my circumstances were not so modest, thank you, Lord, for the gift of life.” -Author Unknown
It is reported that Charles Dickens said that we are somewhat mixed up here in America. He told an audience that instead of having one Thanksgiving Day each year we should have 364. “Use that one day just for complaining and griping,” he said. “Use the other 364 days to thank God each day for the many blessings He has showered upon you.” In Psalm 136, David reminds us to “Give Thanks to God, for He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever.” The premise is that God is Good, therefore all the evil and heartache and pain are a result of the fact that sin is rampant in the world today. Despite that, he goes on to tell us that the demonstration of God’s goodness is that “his love endures forever” and he repeats that phrase twenty-five times to lock the concept into our thinking! God is Good and His love endures forever! The logical response of His people should be hearts full of thanksgiving!
Vic Elfstrum is the pastor at the Hinckley Evangelical Free Church. He can be reached at320-384-6387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.