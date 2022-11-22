Spotlight on Faith Pastor Vic Elfstrum

Thanksgiving. When you choose to be thankful it changes your mental focus and instead of fussing about what you don’t have you can choose to be thankful for what you do have.  Much of the unrest and conflict that is going on in our country today is a result of folks focusing too much on what they don’t have, even though we have more than most of the world! I read this prayer a while back and thought that this would be a great place to share it with you.

