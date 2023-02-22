It’s good to have passions in life, but when passions seem to be threatened by sudden possible changes, it can be hard to enjoy those passions again.
Dungeons and Dragons is a game that I thoroughly enjoy playing with my friends. I have been playing for nearly seven years and have found great joy in creating characters, improving scenes, and genuinely loving the feeling of being able to pretend I was some strong, beautiful elf or gnome that could wield a sword. It has become a passion for me and my partner.
Recently, however, Wizards of the Coast, the owner and founder of Dungeons and Dragons, had a plan leaked on the internet that blew up social media across the web. This plan, allegedly, was to change the rulings of their original open game license–OGL 1.0. The open game license allowed for players and content creators to create media, merchandise, music, to be able to play online with others, to use the WotC content to create their own games, and much more, to better their experience. In the allegedly new rulings, this would change that. This would put a much more strict leash on the license and who got to use it.
This change would affect companies that used Dungeons and Dragons material to create their own, unique, games such as Kobold Press, Pathfinder, and more. These companies had released their own concerns, telling their fans that they were looking into changing their games up, or making their own. Wizards of the Coast had gotten backlash from fans across the globe, asking to redact this possible change, and what it could mean for content creators. This has even affected my own games that I have been playing, as we were not sure what we could use or not use if we were to continue playing online. Not to get into further detail about the ins and outs of this debacle, Wizards of the Coast had recently declared that they will not be changing their open game license.
While this is great news, it has left a taste in my mouth that I am not sure how to deal with. I love Dungeons and Dragons, and while I prepare my own game to dungeon master, it has made me realize what creative liberty I have to be able to step away from the core rules of Dungeons and Dragons and to make this story mine. It has made me realize that passions are meant to be shared in any way that feels right, and for a company that has given people that ability to do just that for many years to just suddenly up and change things, just doesn’t seem like a fair thing to do. Although in the end, it didn’t happen, it still baffles me of what could have been.
I don’t plan on stopping my games of Dungeons and Dragons, or stopping my passion for it. I will, however, be more open minded to the idea of other systems that are similar, or maybe…just maybe, I will create my own game for people to love and enjoy.
These are just my tidbits, and I hope you have tidbits of your own! Have a great week.
